Knoxville proposed multi-use stadium to cost more than anticipated
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The proposed multi-use stadium for downtown Knoxville is expected to cost approximately $15.5 million dollars more than it was initially quoted. The stadium is estimated to cost more than $80 million dollars to complete, according to a reporter for Compass, Scott Barker. A detailed payment plan was also recently presented to the Knoxville City Council and the Knox County Commission.www.wvlt.tv
Comments / 4