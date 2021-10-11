CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville proposed multi-use stadium to cost more than anticipated

By Paige Hill
wvlt.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The proposed multi-use stadium for downtown Knoxville is expected to cost approximately $15.5 million dollars more than it was initially quoted. The stadium is estimated to cost more than $80 million dollars to complete, according to a reporter for Compass, Scott Barker. A detailed payment plan was also recently presented to the Knoxville City Council and the Knox County Commission.

