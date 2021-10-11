CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

One of Delco’s Own Golf Courses Makes British Magazine’s Top 10 List

 4 days ago

The Merion Golf Club.Image via meriongolfclub.com.

A Delaware County golf course has made a top 10 list in a British golfing magazine for best U.S. golf courses.

The list was chosen by contributors to nationalclubgolfer.com, a monthly golfing magazine published by Sports Publications. It is the highest-circulating golf title in the UK.

The article states that the U.S. “boasts some of the best golf courses in the world,” guessing that “these world-class golf courses have had their fair share of celebrities and golf pros alike, too.”

The Merion Golf Club (East)  in the Ardmore section of Haverford Township, ranked eighth on the list of 10. The Merion Golf Club East course was designed by Hugh Wilson in Ardmore in 1912.

The 6,996-yard golf course is a Par 70.

“It includes various difficulties, such as profoundly variable hole lengths, creeks, twisting fairways, and an abandoned stone quarry,” the article described.  It mentioned that the club has hosted U.S. Opens, including Bob Jones’ 1930 Grand Slam clincher.

The USGA has selected the Merion Golf Club for the 2030 and 2050 US Open. It hosted the 2013, 1981 and 1971 US Open.

Read more at nationalclubgolfer.com to see the complete top 10 list of golf courses in the U.S.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf Magazine#Golf World#British Magazine#The Merion Golf Club#Sports Publications#U S Opens
