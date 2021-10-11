CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Rises to the Highest Since May, Is Now Up 30% in October

By Tanaya Macheel, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin rose above $57,000 on Monday, extending its two-week rally. The cryptocurrency climbed to as much as $57,740.82, the highest level since early May, according to Coin Metrics. Bitcoin extended its two-week rally Monday, climbing to the highest level since early May, according to Coin Metrics. The cryptocurrency last traded...

FTSE 100 rises, set for best week since May; Rio Tinto weighs

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Oct 15 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 rose on Friday, boosted by heavyweight energy and bank stocks, although losses in Rio Tinto after the miner cut its iron-ore shipments forecast limited gains on the main index.
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street on track for a winning week on strong earnings. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose more than 200 points Friday, one day after the 30-stock benchmark broke a four-session losing streak with a surge of 534 points, or nearly 1.6%. Dow stock Goldman Sachs rose more than 2% in Friday's premarket after reporting quarterly earnings and revenue that crushed estimates. Strong investment banking and trading results boosted the numbers. Bank earnings this week have been strong.
NBC San Diego

Bitcoin ETFs May Finally Make Their Debut to the Trading Public Next Week

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts and the exchange-traded fund industry are bracing for the first bitcoin futures ETF to begin trading Tuesday, when the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF is scheduled to debut at the New York Stock Exchange. There is, however, one catch: The ETF goes active unless the Securities and Exchange Commission...
NBC San Diego

Buy Any Dips in Chip Stocks, Trader Says. Here's One Name to Consider

Semiconductor stocks are worth buying on any weakness, portfolio manager John Petrides told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday. "My team in particular is in a buy-the-dip mentality for the overall equity market," said Petrides, who works in Tocqueville Asset Management's wealth division. "We would further that to buy the chip...
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower, but post a modest gain for the week

Gold futures settled lower on Friday, pressured by strength in Treasury yields and U.S. benchmark stock indexes, but prices still saw a modest gain for the week, the strongest advance in six weeks. Gold gave back most of its gain for the week on Friday, "with investors choosing the racier equity markets over the haven asset," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. The metal "remains stuck inside its existing ranges as investors wonder whether bond yields and the dollar will resume higher," with the Federal Reserve seen tapering its bond purchases program in mid-November or mid-December," he said. "Other investors will be happy to buy the dips as the metal is considered to be a good hedge against inflation." December gold declined by $29.60, or nearly 1.7%, to settle at $1,768.30 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 0.6% for the week, the biggest weekly rise since the week ended Sept. 3, FactSet data show.
MarketWatch

Gold futures up a third straight session, settle at highest since mid-September

Gold futures climbed for a third straight session Thursday, with prices for the most-active contract settling at their highest since Sept. 14. "Gold has also been supported because of inflation," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. "Some investors view the metal as a means of hedging against rising prices eroding the value of fiat currencies," he said. "Yet, higher inflation calls for tighter monetary policy, which should mean higher yields -- and higher yields [are] normally bad news for gold. So, the metal remains stuck between a rock and a hard place, despite its impressive comeback." December gold climbed by $3.20, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,797.90 an ounce. Prices briefly traded as high as $1,801.90, the highest since mid-September.
u.today

Here’s Why Current Gold Rise May Be Bad for Bitcoin, According to Peter Schiff

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NBC San Diego

Apple Has Lost $229 Billion in Market Cap Since Its September High — Here's What's Next

Apple shares bounced back Thursday, but losses since its record highs remain sharp. The stock has fallen 9% since that September peak, shedding roughly $229 billion in market cap. That's equivalent to the market cap of 94% of the S&P 500 companies. Most recently, the shares dropped on reports it would cut iPhone production in response to a shortage of chips.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark another finish at highest since October 2014 after EIA lifts outlook for crude demand

Oil futures climbed on Thursday, with U.S. prices marking another settlement at the highest since late October 2014 after the International Energy Agency lifted its global oil-demand forecast for this year and next on the back of a "massive" switch to crude by power generators facing an energy shortage. Data from the Energy Information Administration showing a 6.1 million-barrel rise in last week's U.S. crude inventories, however, kept price gains in check. The supply climb was the third weekly rise in a row and biggest since March. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 87 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $81.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
MarketWatch

S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite snap 3-session skid but Dow ensnared in longest losing skid in three weeks

U.S. stocks ended mostly in positive territory Wednesday, halting a string of losses at three, as investors digested minutes from the Federal Reserve's Sept. 21-22 policy meeting that seemed to underscore the cetnral bank's plan to dial back its monthly purchases of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities as evidence of inflation show that pricing pressures continue to percolate. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower but almost unchanged at about 34,378. Still, it was the fourth straight decline for the blue-chip benchmark, matching the longest losing skid ended Sept. 21, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed up 0.3% at 4,363, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.7% at about 14,572, and marked the best day since Oct. 7. Several Fed officials said they even preferred a more rapid reduction of the central bank's current $120 billion pace of monthly purchases, rather than the $15 billion reduction anticipated. Data showed that the U.S. consumer-price index rose 0.4% in September after climbing 0.3% in August, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. In the 12 months through September, the CPI increased 5.4% after advancing 5.3% year-over-year in August.
