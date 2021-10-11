CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette County, WI

Toddler thrown from vehicle after colliding with combine in Lafayette County

By Editorials
wisfarmer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLOW SPRINGS, WI – An investigation into a crash involving a farm combine that left a toddler and a 24-year-old man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries is ongoing. According to the Layfayette County Sheriff's Office, Manuel De Jesus Reyes-Avilla was traveling on Highway 23 in the town of Willow Springs around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, when he attempted to pass a line of vehicles following a combine in a no-passing zone.

