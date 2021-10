DALLAS — If football is a war of attrition, then the Dallas Cowboys won the skirmish on the football field and in the medical report against the New York Giants. With the Giants having numerous injuries coming into the game, and suffering more during it, the Cowboys were able to overcome sloppy play early to put away their NFC East rivals 44-20. The scoreboard shows a blowout, but the game wasn’t comfortable until late. If the Giants had been able to keep starting QB Daniel Jones, RB Saqoun Barkley, or WR Kenny Golladay on the field, it’s not out of the question to wonder if the outcome could have been different.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO