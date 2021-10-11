Vanguard Reverses Decision to Terminate Popular Medical Benefit for Current, Retired Employees

Vanguard CEO Tim Buckley. Image via Tyger Williams, Philadelphia Inquirer.

Within a day of its announcement, Vanguard reversed its decision to terminate a popular medical benefit. Many of its current and past employees depend on the company perk to mitigate healthcare costs , writes Erin Arvedlund for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Vanguard first said the retiree medical account (RMA) benefit would be removed. But after employee feedback, the firm modified its decision the following day and extended the program.

The length of this reprieve, however, is currently unknown.

The company said the benefit will remain until the benefit team develops an alternate approach,

“We sincerely apologize for the abrupt timing of yesterday’s announcement and have decided to recalibrate our approach in light of important feedback from crew and retirees,” the company said.

On Monday, employees were informed via e-mail that the retiree medical account program was being disbanded immediately.

While Vanguard can end the RMA program at will (according to the company’s benefits contract), employees were stunned it was removed so completely and suddenly.

“People counted on that money — even though we were told it could go away at any time,” said Vanguard retiree Lisette Lux, of Chester County. “We never dreamed it would go away. It’s just cruel.”

