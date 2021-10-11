CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Top 5 weekend stories you may have missed: Photography company could face legal action, Fargo Sports Complex needs big donation to continue construction

By Editorials
INFORUM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO — A Fargo man who was blinded in one eye after being shot with pepper balls by police during a 2019 confrontation has settled his federal lawsuit with the city. U.S. District of North Dakota Judge Peter Welte approved on Monday, Oct. 4, a request by Tyler Alexander Patel, 29, and the City of Fargo to dismiss Patel’s civil rights suit. Patel will be paid $75,000, according to a settlement agreement obtained by The Forum from the city through an open records request.

