Top 5 weekend stories you may have missed: Photography company could face legal action, Fargo Sports Complex needs big donation to continue construction

FARGO — A Fargo man who was blinded in one eye after being shot with pepper balls by police during a 2019 confrontation has settled his federal lawsuit with the city. U.S. District of North Dakota Judge Peter Welte approved on Monday, Oct. 4, a request by Tyler Alexander Patel, 29, and the City of Fargo to dismiss Patel’s civil rights suit. Patel will be paid $75,000, according to a settlement agreement obtained by The Forum from the city through an open records request.www.inforum.com
