CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Pharr woman dies in Kansas crash

By Associated Press
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fL0Vq_0cNjycCH00

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (AP) — A 55-year-old Texas woman died after a vehicle she was riding in drove off the highway in south-central Kansas and rolled Saturday afternoon.

Missing Texas toddler found alive four days later

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened along U.S. Highway 81 in Sumner County shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Wichita Eagle reports the 2008 Nissan Sentra that Irene Vazquez De Salinas was riding in wound up in a line of trees after it struck a culvert and rolled.

Suspect arrested in connection to deadly Edinburg shooting, victim identified

Vazquez De Salinas of Pharr, Texas, was killed in the crash, but four other people in the car sustained only minor injuries.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Auto-pedestrian crash leaves 29-year-old dead in Alamo

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with new information. ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash. Friday morning, DPS responded to north Alamo. A preliminary investigation revealed a man was walking north when he was hit by a white Ford Edge traveling south. A […]
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

Homicide under investigation in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriffs Office is investigating a homicide after reported gunshots Thursday. At approximately 3:20 p.m. Hidalgo County Sheriffs deputies responded to a disturbance of gunshots being fired North of the 6 Mile Line on Bentsen Palm Road. Deputies were later informed that the victims of the gunshots had […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

DPS: Shots fired from Mexican side of border at several government agencies

STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating multiple shots fired towards government agencies at the border Thursday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to gunshots being fired from the Mexican side of the border into Starr County just before noon. The shots are believed to be aimed at Texas National Guard personnel, […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Sumner County, KS
Pharr, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
City
Edinburg, TX
Sumner County, KS
Crime & Safety
Pharr, TX
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Pharr, TX
Local
Kansas Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
ValleyCentral

Edinburg Police Chief officially sworn in

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Jaime Ayala was sworn in as Edinburg’s new Chief of Police on Friday. Ayala was joined by his family as he took the stage to be sworn in. Ayala is an Edinburg native and started his career as a volunteer reserve officer and later a dispatcher with the Edinburg Police Department. […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission Police: Vape City Smoke Shop robbery caught on camera

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department is looking for a trio of individuals they said is involved in a string of aggravated robberies. The suspects were caught on surveillance footage. Authorities said at about 1:45 a.m. the suspects hit the Vape City Smoke Shop at 219 E. Expressway 83. The surveillance video shows […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

73-year-old man arrested in Mexico for Texas murder

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted for the death of a woman in August was arrested in Mexico, police announced Wednesday. The Parker County Sheriff’s Office stated that Clayton Strong, 73, was arrested in Mexico in connection to the death of Shirley Barrington Weatherly, 72. Weatherly was found dead on August 6 […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Accident#Ap#The Kansas Highway Patrol#The Wichita Eagle#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

Human remains found in Texas in 2019 identified

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) — Investigators have identified human remains that were found in a Gardendale pasture more than two years ago.  Around 11:43 a.m. on September 10, 2019, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in Gardendale after possible human remains were found in a field. Later, those remains were confirmed to be […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

$36.4M coming to support Operation Lone Star as thousands of pounds of drugs seized since March

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral/Border Report) — More state funding is coming toward efforts to stop drug and people smuggling into Texas, according to a press release Thursday from the governor’s office. Gov. Greg Abbott’s Public Safety Office will award more than $36.4 million in grants that support the efforts of Operation Lone Star. A total of […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Man sentenced for shooting Honduran migrant

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man was sentenced to almost 20 years in prison after shooting a migrant. Jorge Estrada Torres, 34, was overseeing a group of noncitizens in a house in Quemado, Texas when the shooting happened. The events happened in Oct. 2019, where Torres shot a Honduran man in the abdomen, the […]
QUEMADO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Accidents
ValleyCentral

DPS and TMD eyeing cartel activity across the border

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) gave an update Thursday morning on Operation Lone Star (OLS). A month after the Haitian migrant surge in Del Rio, immigration activity in the valley continues to be business as usual. Victor Escalon, South Texas regional director for DPS said “We’re seeing about 2,000 […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol agents help woman deliver baby

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol agents helped a migrant woman in Hidalgo deliver a baby boy, according to a tweet from Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings. According to the tweet, agents found the woman in labor, and Border Patrol EMTs were able to provide quick medical care. The mother and child were both […]
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

4Ever Family: Reyes

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Meet 13-year-old Reyes, he is an energetic, fun-loving boy with a big smile and an even bigger […]
RELATIONSHIPS
ValleyCentral

Texan charged in Baltimore with threatening vaccine advocate

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Texas man will have to appear in Baltimore to answer a charge of threatening a Maryland doctor who has been a prominent advocate for COVID-19 vaccines, federal prosecutors said. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Baltimore announced that Scott Eli Harris, 51, of Aubrey, Texas, has been indicted by a federal grand […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

1K+
Followers
487
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy