Why you should watch… Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac drift apart in Scenes from a Marriage
Somewhere, on a quiet Boston street, stands a tastefully decorated family home that emanates love and warmth: its mornings of playtime are revealed in a little girl’s overflowing toybox, its evenings of merry chatter in lipstick-rimmed wine glasses. But all is not well in this inviting abode. Scenes from a Marriage, HBO’s bruising, five-episode conjugal drama, is set between the four walls of a home in the process of becoming a house, as the divorcing couple Mira (Jessica Chastain) and Jonathan (Oscar Isaac) deconstruct everything they’ve built together. The limited series follows the extrication – object by object, memory by memory – of a shared life with a painful, resounding realism and an almost unbearable intensity.www.harpersbazaar.com
