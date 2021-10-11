CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Why you should watch… Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac drift apart in Scenes from a Marriage

By Yasmin Omar
Harper's Bazaar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomewhere, on a quiet Boston street, stands a tastefully decorated family home that emanates love and warmth: its mornings of playtime are revealed in a little girl’s overflowing toybox, its evenings of merry chatter in lipstick-rimmed wine glasses. But all is not well in this inviting abode. Scenes from a Marriage, HBO’s bruising, five-episode conjugal drama, is set between the four walls of a home in the process of becoming a house, as the divorcing couple Mira (Jessica Chastain) and Jonathan (Oscar Isaac) deconstruct everything they’ve built together. The limited series follows the extrication – object by object, memory by memory – of a shared life with a painful, resounding realism and an almost unbearable intensity.

www.harpersbazaar.com

Comments / 0

Related
atchisonglobenow.com

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming with Jennifer Aniston was 'torture'

Jake Gyllenhaal fancied Jennifer Aniston so much it was "torture" doing love scenes with the actress. The pair starred together in 2002 film 'The Good Girl' and the 40-year-old star says it wasn't easy because of his real life crush on the 52-year-old 'Friends' actress. Speaking during an interview with...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Idris Elba's Beautiful Family Stole the Spotlight at His Own Movie Premiere

Idris Elba had his loved ones by his side as he attended the premiere of The Harder They Fall during the London Film Festival on Wednesday. For the special event, the English actor brought along his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, and his 19-year-old daughter, Isan Elba, whom he shares with ex-wife Hanne Norgaard. The trio flashed smiles for the cameras as they walked the red carpet together holding hands. At one point, Isan shared a cute moment with Idris's costar Regina King as they snapped a photo together. This isn't the first time the group have graced us with a sweet family outing. They previously attended the 2019 Golden Globes, where Isan served as the Golden Globes Ambassador. See more pictures from their latest appearance ahead and be sure to check out Idris in The Harder They Fall when it hits Netflix on Nov. 3.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Dakota Johnson Sparkles In Sheer Dress At ‘The Lost Daughter’ London Premiere

Dakota Johnson looked absolutely gorgeous, as she graced the red carpet for the premiere of her latest movie. Dakota Johnson was totally beautiful on the red carpet for the London premiere of The Lost Daughter on Wednesday October 13. The 32-year-old Fifty Shades star was dazzling, as she wore a sheer, skin-colored dress, which looked like it shined as she walked. The long-sleeve dress also had fluffy ends at the sleeves, near her hands. She also had long earrings and high heels to complete the outfit.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Idris Elba Brought His Wife & Daughter to the Premiere of His New Netflix Film﻿

Idris Elba turned his latest outing into a family affair. The 49-year-old actor recently stopped by the London Film Festival to attend the premiere of Netflix’s upcoming Western movie, The Harder They Fall, which features a star-studded cast (including Elba, Caleb McLaughlin, Regina King and Jonathan Majors). Elba was accompanied...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ingmar Bergman
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Hagai Levi
Person
Oscar Isaac
Footwear News

Jessica Chastain Stuns in Black Cutout Gown With a Daring Low Back and Satin Platform Sandals for ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ Finale Premiere

Jessica Chastain stunned at the “Scenes From a Marriage” special finale screening at the New York Museum of Modern Art on Sunday night. The actress stars as the wife Mira in the HBO limited series about a troubled marriage that starts to drift apart. The program is an adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 Swedish miniseries with the same name. Chastain walked the red carpet in Stella McCartney‘s black “Elina” gown featuring a rhinestone-embellished halter neckline and daring low back. Both symmetrical cutout details highlight just below Chastain’s chest with the inner lining of the dress lined in a bold fuchsia. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Scenes from a Marriage review: A showcase for incendiary acting chemistry

Ingmar Bergman’s six-part 1973 series, Scenes from a Marriage, was such a potent portrayal of a marriage falling apart that it was blamed – perhaps apocryphally – for a rise in Swedish divorce rates. Culturally, its influence lingers in everything from Linklater’s Before trilogy to Marriage Story, to the most recent series of Master of None. Anything where a middle-class married couple argues in excruciating detail for a long time is operating somewhere in Bergman’s shadow. On the one hand, it’s baffling why anyone would try to remake such a classic, but perhaps it’s more honest than a thinly...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Hbo#Swedish
womenandhollywood.com

Trailer Watch: Jessica Chastain Recruits Lupita Nyong’o and More in “The 355”

Riding high on Emmy buzz for “Scenes from a Marriage” and Oscar buzz for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Jessica Chastain is debuting a new trailer for “The 355.” The action pic sees her playing a CIA agent who assembles a dream team when a top-secret weapon lands in mercenary hands. “You’re the best in the world at what you do,” she tells her recruits: a German agent (Diane Kruger), a former MI6 ally and computer specialist (Lupita Nyong’o), and a Colombian psychologist (Penélope Cruz). The foursome embark on a global mission to retrieve the weapon and evade a mysterious woman (Bingbing Fan) who’s tracking them.
MOVIES
LSU Reveille

Why you should watch HBO hit series 'Succession' and what happened last

I can’t believe that it has been two years since the last episode of Jesse Armstrong’s stellar satire series, "Succession," aired. It’s been far too long, but the wait is nearly over with the premiere of season three just around the corner in a few weeks. Rejoice and cue the theme song by Nicholas Britell.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Arkansas Times

Tammy Faye Bakker’s “radical” sincerity: A Q&A with Jessica Chastain

A screening of the “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” starring Jessica Chastain was the Saturday night main event for Arkansas Cinema Society’s Filmland festival. The new film is biography of a televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, who rose to fame beside her husband Jim Bakker as hosts of cable’s “The PTL [Praise the Lord] Club.” In the 1980s, the Bakkers sat on top of a Christian empire — thanks, in no small part, to a round-the-clock cable channel that would, at its peak, haul in 20 million viewers. The empire would eventually fall in a gaudy, made-in-tabloid-heaven crash with an aftermath that saw Jim in jail for financial improprieties and Tammy Faye and her trademark overly made-up face the subject of national ridicule. Chastain came to Filmland to promote “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” which she produced, and which is based on a 2000 documentary of the same name. And, however overblown the hype may be surrounding the Oscars, Chastain’s performance as Tammy Faye is so engrossing and all-encompassing that you have to believe that come award season, she’ll at least be in the conversation.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

The Leftovers: Why You Should Binge Watch This Underrated Series

Since the creation of The Sopranos in the 1990s, HBO has been known for its high caliber of content and has provided great shows like The Wire, Boardwalk Empire, and The Watchmen. Speaking of the latter, before Damon Lindelof tapped into the comic book novel, the showrunner was one of the creators of the 2014 series, The Leftovers, is based on the book of the same name by Tom Perrotta; The premise sees an event called, “The Sudden Departure,” take place, with over 140 million people disappearing without a trace; however, the series focuses on Kevin Garvey and the aftermath of the traumatic event. This dour and depressing show lasted for three seasons and was critically praised across the board; however, with so much fantastic television across the board these days, the drama wasn’t much in the conversations when it came to “best of” thus it was mostly shunned by the Golden Globes and Emmys. If you’re managed to miss this brilliant series, here are several reasons why you should go out of your way to binge-watch The Leftovers.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Is Jessica Chastain Married? Here's the Truth About Her Husband and Kids

If you’ve been keeping up with Jessica Chastain's latest show, Scenes From a Marriage, with Oscar Isaac, you’ll notice how toxic the on-screen romance between the two is. The dramatic miniseries sheds light on infidelity and how for some people, monogamy is an unsolvable problem. Jessica Chastain’s marriage in real life is unlike the reel-life marriage, though. Here’s what you should know about her husband and her kids.
BEAUTY & FASHION
heyuguys.com

“Her legacy lives on…” Jessica Chastain stars in new trailer for ‘The 355’

Universal Pictures has debuted a new trailer for the all-female fierce fighting crew in Simon Kinberg’s ‘The 355’. When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Oscar®-nominated actress Jessica Chastain) will need to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie (Diane Kruger, In the Fade), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Oscar® winner Lupita Nyong’o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Oscar® winner Penélope Cruz) on a lethal, breakneck mission to retrieve it, while also staying one step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Fan Bingbing, X-Men: Days of Future Past), who is tracking their every move.
MOVIES
Empire

Scenes From A Marriage Review

It’s unlikely that Hagar Levi’s adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 TV miniseries-turned-movie Scenes From A Marriage will spawn an avalanche of TV shows rebooting the Swedish master’s work (Paul Rudd defeats Death at checkers in The Eighth Seal!). Bergman offered a two-hander (Liv Ullmann, Erland Josephson) that delivered a forensic examination of a failing marriage. Levi, who has strained-relationship previous with The Affair and In Treatment, takes this conceit, adds Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, and replays it with more iPads and better soft furnishings. The result is interesting and beautifully played but comes nowhere near the emotional wallop of the original.
TV SERIES
Vulture

What Is Jessica Chastain Up To?

If you know anything about Jessica Chastain, it’s that she’s an actor who has red hair. Maybe you also know that she is not Bryce Dallas Howard, though a lot of people say they look similar (they don’t, really, but anyway). If you know one more thing about her, it’s probably that she went to Juilliard, because this tends to come up a lot. As someone who has seen most of Chastain’s filmography, it’s hard to know what else exactly to add to that pile. She’s worked with an impressive number of auteurs and accumulated numerous awards and nominations (including two Oscar noms), and has an undeniable level of technical expertise. She delivers every line like she’s trying to pass an acting intensive class, which almost always amounts to a performance that isn’t so much good or bad as it is “correct for the project,” even when the movie or show is more obviously good or bad.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

How the Scenes From a Marriage Director and Writer Successfully Reinvented a Classic

When it comes to marriage, there's little that hasn't already been said, written, sung, painted, or filmed. Yet there remains perhaps no greater source material for modern entertainment. Union—how we nurture it, abuse it, worship it, and lose it—is an endlessly moldable subject, a fact Hagai Levy, director of HBO's Scenes From a Marriage remake, used to his advantage. He had little doubt he could shape something new from the clay of the celebrated 1973 original, starring Liv Ullman and Erland Josephson. He only needed to find the right reason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy