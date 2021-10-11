Why you should watch… Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac drift apart in Scenes from a Marriage

Since the creation of The Sopranos in the 1990s, HBO has been known for its high caliber of content and has provided great shows like The Wire, Boardwalk Empire, and The Watchmen. Speaking of the latter, before Damon Lindelof tapped into the comic book novel, the showrunner was one of the creators of the 2014 series, The Leftovers, is based on the book of the same name by Tom Perrotta; The premise sees an event called, “The Sudden Departure,” take place, with over 140 million people disappearing without a trace; however, the series focuses on Kevin Garvey and the aftermath of the traumatic event. This dour and depressing show lasted for three seasons and was critically praised across the board; however, with so much fantastic television across the board these days, the drama wasn’t much in the conversations when it came to “best of” thus it was mostly shunned by the Golden Globes and Emmys. If you’re managed to miss this brilliant series, here are several reasons why you should go out of your way to binge-watch The Leftovers.

