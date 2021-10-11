CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trey Lance gives us a glimpse into the future

By Jordan Elliott
 4 days ago
I experienced a mix of emotions immediately following the 49ers' third consecutive loss in a one-score game, but the one that ultimately prevailed was one of hope and optimism, as I felt we were given a preview of what the future was with Trey Lance under center might potentially look like. While it's evident that Lance is still very raw and has a lot of room for growth, his physical talent and the ceiling that comes with it cannot be ignored.

