Trey Lance gives us a glimpse into the future
I experienced a mix of emotions immediately following the 49ers' third consecutive loss in a one-score game, but the one that ultimately prevailed was one of hope and optimism, as I felt we were given a preview of what the future was with Trey Lance under center might potentially look like. While it's evident that Lance is still very raw and has a lot of room for growth, his physical talent and the ceiling that comes with it cannot be ignored.www.ninersnation.com
