WOW Women of Wrestling is headed back to television, and a new TV deal has given the promotion its biggest platform yet. Today WOW announced that they've partnered up for a new multi-year distribution agreement with ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, and the new deal will see new episodes launching in weekend syndication beginning in the fall of 2022, specifically September. They also revealed that AJ Mendez (aka WWE's AJ Lee) will be providing color commentary during each episode and that Tessa Blanchard will be returning to the ring alongside The Beast, Danni, Briana Montez, Kath Smith, Alx Gracia, and Imo Akpan.

WWE ・ 8 DAYS AGO