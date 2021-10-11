CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Beach County, FL

Prominent Art Enthusiasts to Promote Fine Art Competition to Benefit Local Charity

By Editorials
bocaratontribune.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArt Competition will commemorate the Centennial Anniversary of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County. Boca Raton, FL – Palm Beach art enthusiasts will launch a fine art design competition on October 1, 2021. Under the direction of eminent local art consultant Wendy Fritz, South Florida artists are invited to share their creative interpretation of one or more of the five Core Values of The Salvation Army: (1) Passion, (2) Compassion, (3) Uplifting, (4) Brave, (5) Trustworthy. A sixth category will include an art design that commemorates the Centennial Anniversary of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County.

www.bocaratontribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach County, FL
Entertainment
City
West Palm Beach, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Boca Raton, FL
City
Palm Beach, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fine Art#Public Art#Art Design#Co Chair#Art Collector#The Norton Art Museum
CBS News

Alex Murdaugh knows he's going to prison, his lawyer says

Alex Murdaugh "is going to try to right every wrong" and is fully aware that he will go to prison, his attorney Dick Harpootlian said in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday. Murdaugh — who was charged Thursday with taking insurance money after his housekeeper's death, and is also suspected of trying to arrange his own death — waived his extradition rights Friday and will likely soon return to South Carolina.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy