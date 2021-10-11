Prominent Art Enthusiasts to Promote Fine Art Competition to Benefit Local Charity
Art Competition will commemorate the Centennial Anniversary of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County. Boca Raton, FL – Palm Beach art enthusiasts will launch a fine art design competition on October 1, 2021. Under the direction of eminent local art consultant Wendy Fritz, South Florida artists are invited to share their creative interpretation of one or more of the five Core Values of The Salvation Army: (1) Passion, (2) Compassion, (3) Uplifting, (4) Brave, (5) Trustworthy. A sixth category will include an art design that commemorates the Centennial Anniversary of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County.www.bocaratontribune.com
