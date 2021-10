We’re only a matter of weeks into the start of the fall season and yet, CBS is already cementing the future of a couple of their shows. Today, the network confirmed that both NCIS: Hawaii and FBI: International are going to each have full seasons. As for what a full season really means anymore, that is certainly a subject up for debate at this point. We know that in the past, it typically meant anything from 22-24 episodes. However, amidst the pandemic networks have been producing fewer episodes; last season, for example, NCIS proper aired 16 episodes while NCIS: Los Angeles produced 18. Our theory is that both of these new shows will have as many episodes as their lead-ins NCIS and FBI proper. It doesn’t make sense for them to produce fewer episodes when there is such a solid show with an established fan base right in front of them.

HAWAII STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO