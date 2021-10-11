CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

German city of Cologne permits broadcast of muezzin's call

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q0mGU_0cNjwXWG00

The German city of Cologne will start permitting mosques to broadcast muezzin calls for prayer, the city said Monday.

The calls can be broadcast for five minutes every week for the Friday prayer around noon and audible outside the Muslim houses of prayer, city spokeswoman Katja Reuter said.

Cologne mosques need to apply for a special permit in order to be able to broadcast the call. The initiative will be limited to two years and then be re-evaluated.

The city's mayor welcomed the decision, saying that “if in addition to the sounds of the church bells we also hear the call of the muezzin, it shows that in Cologne diversity is valued and lived.”

“Permitting the call of the muezzin is a sign of respect," Mayor Henriette Reker tweeted last week.

Christian church bells ring out daily in many German cities and towns.

Cologne, a western city of 1 million, has one of Germany's biggest Muslim communities and about 35 mosques. Most Muslims initially came from Turkey as guest workers 60 years ago and then later brought their families.

Only few other Muslim houses of prayer across Germany, like in the western towns of Oer-Erkenschwick and Dueren, have been broadcasting the muezzin's call for years, sometimes despite the protests of Christian neighbors.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Neo-Nazi's burial in Jewish gravesite causes stir in Germany

The burial of a Holocaust denier in the gravesite of a Jewish music professor has caused an uproar in Germany The top German government official tasked with combating antisemitism, Commissioner for Jewish Life Felix Klein, criticized the action Wednesday, joining expressions of disbelief from some of the country's leading Jews. “This is obviously a very unfortunate mistake that happened here,” Klein told German news agency dpa.Several German news outlets have reported that known Holocaust denier Henry Hafenmayer was buried Friday at the Stahnsdorf cemetery just outside of Berlin His ashes were interred in the plot where Max Friedlaender,...
RELIGION
Reuters

Germany's largest mosque to broadcast call to prayer on Fridays

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s largest mosque will be permitted to broadcast the call to prayer over loudspeakers on Friday afternoons, after an agreement between the city of Cologne and the Muslim community to ease restrictions, the city said on Monday. All 35 mosques in Cologne will now be permitted to...
RELIGION
Gazette

Emotional Merkel, marking German reunification, calls for tolerance

HALLE, Germany (Reuters) - Angela Merkel urged Germans on Sunday to forge a common future that draws on their diverse backgrounds, harking back to the 2015 decision to admit 1 million refugees that was a defining moment of her long chancellorship. Merkel appeared close to tears during an address to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muezzin#Christian Church#Broadcasting#Muslims#Dueren
hospitalitynet.org

London’s calling: City ID set to positionitself on the international map

City ID, the fast-growing Dutch apartment hotel group, with shareholders APG and Australia's Aware Super, has acquired a prime development site in Central London's Victoria district to build a new location for their brand in the heart of London. The move forms are part of a wider acquisition strategy which will see City ID invest more than € 1 billion over the next five years to increase its apartment hotel portfolio in London and across other major European cities.
ECONOMY
wwnytv.com

German flag hoisted at Watertown city hall

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The German flag is flying outside Watertown’s city hall Thursday. Mayor Jeff Smith helped hoist the flag along with members of the Watertown German-American Club. It’s in honor of German-American Day, a national day to celebrate German heritage in the U.S. Barbara Eddy, the president...
WATERTOWN, NY
95.5 FM WIFC

Rising German inflation calls for ‘noticeable wage gains’, union chief says

BERLIN (Reuters) – Rising inflation in Germany calls for “clearly noticeable real wage increases”, the chairman of services sector trade union Verdi said in comments released on Thursday. German inflation accelerated in September to 4.1%, its highest since December 1993, driven up by energy and food costs. “Since the price...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Telegraph

How Nazi war criminals lived 'mundane and untroubled lives' here in the UK

At a courtroom near Hamburg on Thursday, a 96-year-old woman fails to appear at her trial after going on the run. As she is declared a fugitive and an arrest warrant issued, it is almost the stuff of comedy, especially as all she seems to have done was get on a metro train from her retirement home and travel a couple of stops. She is quickly apprehended.
U.K.
Andrei Tapalaga

Why Was the Most Powerful Queen of Egypt Deleted From History?

The statue of Hatshepsut and a digital recreation of her faceArtstation/ Brian Cramer. Not much is known about Queen Hatshepsut, only that she was the most powerful woman during Ancient Egyptian times. Although she was the fifth pharaoh of the Eighteenth Dynasty of Egypt, her short life span was not very well written down, or at least that is what some historians think, whilst others have their suspicions that an alternating group from the time tried to delete her from history.
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
ABC News

ABC News

423K+
Followers
107K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy