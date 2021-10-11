New Tik Tok Challenge Called "Slap A Teacher" Has Area School Districts Concerned
(Armstrong) – The Tik Tok app has become one of the most used and downloaded apps with about 1 billion active users, but it is also the place where users attempt some of the most dangerous challenges. The latest challenge taking place in the month of October is called the “Slap A Teacher” challenge. North Union/North Kossuth Superintendent Travis Schueller says he received an email about this latest challenge last week.
By Charlie De Mar and Marie Saavedra
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — Safety concerns are mounting at two southwest suburban high schools, and it has nothing to do with COVID.
What it has to do with is a series of fights in the hallways, one of which even involved a principal caught in the middle of the punches as she tried to break it up. It was enough to call a special board meeting at Joliet High School District 204 Tuesday night.
As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, there weren’t even enough chairs inside the school board meeting to accommodate everyone who wanted...
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — There’s a major uptick in violence in Baltimore County Schools.
“I get scared to go to school,” said Baltimore County School student, Ileana Nazario.
Videos from Dundalk High School are circulating online showing students fighting each other in the parking lot.
“They tackle each other to the ground. They fistfight and bleeding everywhere,” said Nazario.
And students like Ileana Nazario say it’s happening across the county.
“Kids getting slammed into walls getting slammed into lockers. I just get sick and tired of it. It’s horrible, really horrible,” said Nazario.
Wednesday, school leaders met with parents for a virtual town hall hoping to...
The trend began a few months ago on the controversial app Tik-Tok. Some national news sources say they've been able to trace it back to the original poster who 'created' it. It's called Devious Licks. It began as a theft challenge. Students were urged to steal an item from school,...
(WXYZ) — School districts across metro Detroit are warning about a new Tik Tok trend, which this month is targeting teachers. “It is very concerning to superintendents and school district personnel,” said Dr. Glynn Maleyko, Superintendent of Dearborn Public Schools. "Nothing good is going to come of it.”. The Tik...
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — An elementary school in metro Atlanta is warning parents after a list of inappropriate Tik Tok "challenges" circulated. Principal Dr. Lisa Moore at North Fayette Elementary School circulated the warning in a letter to parents. It says school officials have been made aware of a trend where there's basically a challenge of the month planned out over the next few months.
You Tube Video – WPLG Local 10 – Broward and Miami-Dade school leaders threaten serious punishments if students break the law participating in social media challenges. ‘Slap a teacher’ TikTok challenge for October has schools on alert. (10-1-21) Social media platform Tik Tok is on the ‘hot seat’ with schools...
The popular social network TickTick, which went viral at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, has achieved to capture the attention of everyone, but mainly the youngest. Famous for its challenges, this application has virtualized songs, dances, memes, and everything audiovisual.
SAVANNAH, Ga (WTGS) — Dangerous viral Tik Tok challenges have made their way to Savannah area schools and Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett said they have already seen a few challenges take place. Challenges are encouraging students to vandalize restrooms, slap a teacher and the most recent, "The Single Chip" challenge,...
Admit it. You've tuned into Tik Tok before and watched some videos that were pretty amusing. I've done it myself. And that's O.K. But there are a growing number of trends on the app that are asking students to do illegal and harmful things inside of our schools, and that trend needs to stop NOW. As if teachers aren't facing enough distractions and tough situations this year, now they have to watch out for Tik Tok trends. Yesterday the Iowa State Educators Association issued a statement regarding the trend called 'devious licks'. It reads in part;
MADISON, Wis. – The Madison Metropolitan School District sent out a message to families and staff warning them of an October Tik Tok challenge that dares students to record themselves on video slapping teachers and running away. “We want our school communities to be places where absolutely every human being...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — It's a place where creativity and quirkiness are rewarded, but the latest Tik Tok challenge isn't about dances or 'Megan knees,' and it could have real-world consequences for kids who take on the challenge. "These acts are violent, they are discriminatory, they are...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Tik Tok trends are encouraging students to participate in new monthly challenges in their school that can come with serious consequences both in schools and with law enforcement. These monthly Tik Tok challenges include things like vandalizing property, exposing themselves to other students or physically...
On October 7, a Covington High School student decided to take the challenge and brutally attacked her 64-year old teacher. According to Covington police, 18-year-old Larrianna Jackson punched her disabled teacher several times in the face. She apparently stayed after class and had two other students help with filming and posting the whole thing. Police say they believe the incident was in connection with the online challenge. Needless to say, Larrianna made a bad decision and now she is in jail facing a felony charge of suspicion of felony battery on a school teacher.
HAVERFORD, Pa. (CBS) — The Haverford School District is making drastic changes to the school schedule due to a bus driver shortage, including giving some students a half-day Friday. High school and middle school students got out early, with school officials staggering their dismissals to make transportation possible.
Parents weren’t aware of the change until Friday morning, leaving some scrambling to get their own children home. Even with the staggered dismissals, all students were told to expect delays in getting to school and getting home.
“It’s hard to deal with, but you have to deal with it,” parent Julie Bernard told CBS3.
The change added some pressure to parents and their kids.
“It is unfortunate that the children’s school hours and school day is in jeopardy and limited due to it,” parent Mike McCollum said.
The half-day schedule is just one of the scenarios district officials have put together regarding the school day schedule and busing
Bernard said she understands why the school district is making this change.
“It’s a shame. It’s a real shame, but I understand the difficulty of the school system and what they have to deal with,” she said. “We’ll just have to work through it and hopefully things will change.”
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It was called Devious Licks, a challenge posted to Tik Tok encouraging students to commit vandalism in schools. Tik Tok says they have deleted all related posts, but vandalism did occur at some East Texas schools, including Judson Middle School in Longview. And at the staff’s...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– On Sept. 1, Tri-County Health Department issued a mask mandate for schools. It requires all individuals ages two and older to wear face coverings in schools and child care settings.
(credit: CBS)
After more than a month they’re starting to receive complaints and will begin enforcing the requirements, starting with the Deer Trail School District. Parents in that district are asking why no one is enforcing the mandate there.
“There’s been enough scientists and doctors and public health organizations that have told us this is a good thing,” one family, who asked to remain anonymous, told CBS4.
Despite the now...
LAWRENCE (CBS) – Cell phone video shows chaos in the cafeteria and hallways of Lawrence High School, where tension around student fights has reached a fever pitch. “Sometimes I’m scared about the fighting,” said senior Alison Lugo. “People around me are fighting, the teachers getting hurt by students,” he said.
“A lot of our students are returning to in-person learning after being at home for over a year-and-a-half. That in itself has created a lot of anxiety,” said Mayor Kendrys Vasquez, who called a news conference Wednesday. He said the City is working to extend more mental health services to...
It isn’t likely the media headline Dr. Dre thought he would be associated with. But one Texas high school principal is facing backlash for scolding Black students for looking like the Beats By Dre creator. Principal Anthony LiVechhi issued an apology after being caught on video last Thursday complaining about...
