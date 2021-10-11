New Tik Tok Challenge Called "Slap A Teacher" Has Area School Districts Concerned

HAVERFORD, Pa. (CBS) — The Haverford School District is making drastic changes to the school schedule due to a bus driver shortage, including giving some students a half-day Friday. High school and middle school students got out early, with school officials staggering their dismissals to make transportation possible. Parents weren’t aware of the change until Friday morning, leaving some scrambling to get their own children home. Even with the staggered dismissals, all students were told to expect delays in getting to school and getting home. “It’s hard to deal with, but you have to deal with it,” parent Julie Bernard told CBS3. The change added some pressure to parents and their kids. “It is unfortunate that the children’s school hours and school day is in jeopardy and limited due to it,” parent Mike McCollum said. The half-day schedule is just one of the scenarios district officials have put together regarding the school day schedule and busing Bernard said she understands why the school district is making this change. “It’s a shame. It’s a real shame, but I understand the difficulty of the school system and what they have to deal with,” she said. “We’ll just have to work through it and hopefully things will change.”

