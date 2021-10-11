CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame football: Irish should have moved up in latest AP Poll

By Brad Weiss
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Notre Dame football team stood pat at No. 14 in the AP Poll this week, but they should have at least move up a spot or two after their victory. Sure, the Notre Dame football team has not looked great this season, and they do have one loss on their resume already. Going into their game against Virginia Tech, a road game in hostile territory, the Irish were ranked as the No. 14 team in the country in the AP Poll.

