D’Angelo Russell might be amused by this next question. Place your bets on who will appear in a game for their team first: Deshaun Watson or Ben Simmons? Yes, it has become that hectic with the Philadelphia 76ers and their floor general of four seasons. Time is running out for the Sixers to move Simmons for substantial value and/or players who can help them in the immediate future. The Minnesota Timberwolves have been mentioned time and time again as a team with interest in acquiring Simmons.

NBA ・ 15 DAYS AGO