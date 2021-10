Here's to looking at you, kid. Check out these nostalgic Iowa photos from the 1940s!. During the late 1930s and early 40s, a man by the name of Everett Kuntz took hundreds of photos that documented ordinary life around his hometown of Ridgeway, Iowa. It wasn't until 2002, after learning he had cancer, that Kuntz had the photos printed. In 2012 Iowa PBS compiled these photos into a video.

RIDGEWAY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO