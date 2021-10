Power shutoffs are still likely to happen today but PG&E has dialed back the scope of customers that will be impacted. Officials said yesterday that about 25-thousand customers in Northern and Central California would get the public safety power shutoff notification. This is down from the 44-thousand that was originally announced by PG&E on Saturday. The shutoffs will affect over 20 counties including Sonoma, Napa, and Lake counties.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO