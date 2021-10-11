Sen. Casey endorses Tyler Titus for County Executive

On Monday, U.S. Senator Bob Casey endorsed Democratic nominee Tyler Titus for Erie County Executive.

In a live video to a group of supporters, Senator Casey credited Titus’ character and “great Pennsylvania story” of “rising up from poverty to achieve and to serve” as the reason for his support.

Senator Casey joins a list of elected officials supporting Titus’ campaign, including Governor Tom Wolf, County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro, and Mayor Joe Schember.

“Dr. Tyler Titus will be a County Executive for all of Erie County,” said U.S. Senator Bob Casey in the live video. “They are running a campaign focused on promoting economic and community development, lifting up working families and bringing jobs back to Erie County. I am proud to endorse their campaign for County Executive and look forward to working with them to ensure Erie County has the resources it needs to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic stronger than ever.”

Titus shared his gratitude to those in attendance.

“I am so grateful for Senator Casey’s support,” said Titus. “I have always admired Senator Casey’s fierce commitment to fighting for working Pennsylvanians. Senator Casey knows what it takes to lead, so his endorsement is an extraordinary stamp of approval. Together, we’re going to create an Erie County where no one is left behind.”

The municipal election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.