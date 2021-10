Nick Saban is starting to see what he wants from this Alabama team. The players had a great week of practice, but Saban’s concern was would it carry over into games? He’s been wondering about the leadership of the team all season. During press conferences, his statements would be on how the Crimson Tide is trying to locate leaders. Alabama suffered its first loss in almost two years to Texas A&M, and it fired someone up in team meetings this week.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO