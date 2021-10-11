CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Roadside Pumpkin Wagons in Rural Minnesota are My Weakness

By Abbey
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I can't be trusted to be traveling back roads alone right now, because I WILL be stopping at every pumpkin wagon I see. I just can't resist stopping at these trailers set up on the side of the road, and this time of year they're everywhere. I love to decorate...

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

9 Things to do With Baking Soda- Not Baking Related

I love it when I find out there are normal household things that you can use for things that you may have purchased other things for. It's a way to save some money and totally multitask your household items. There are a couple of good things that can happen, less room to store stuff, and also save some cash, who doesn't want to do that now, right?
FOOD & DRINKS
103.7 THE LOON

Raising Cane’s Increasing Hourly Pay By $2 An Hour

DALLAS, TEXAS -- Raising Cane's has announced they are increasing the hourly pay by $2 an hour starting Thursday. This will bring the starting hourly rates to $15 an hour for all Cane’s employees. Cane’s will also be adjusting hourly manager pay to a minimum of $18 an hour. The...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Sauk Rapids, MN
Lifestyle
City
Sauk Rapids, MN
City
Rice, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Como Zoo in St. Paul Welcomes a Polar Bear

If you are looking for fun things to do on the weekends with the family, this could be something that is fun, educational and enjoyable. It's the Como Zoo. Going there was always so fun when I was a kid. Let's carry on the tradition!. Yesterday the Como Park Zoo...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Pumpkin#Wagon#Roadside Pumpkin Wagons#The Sauk Rapids Bridge
103.7 THE LOON

Bemidji Wants to Pay You to Move There- Are You Interested?

In this business of radio I have moved a lot. It isn't cheap, and it really is kind of a pain to pack up all of your belongings, get them all loaded up on some sort of truck, hopefully with help from movers, get them all to the new destination and then unpack everything. It's a colossal pain! Sometimes it needs to be done, however. By the way, moving isn't cheap either.
BEMIDJI, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Pheasant Numbers Down with Hunting Season Starting Saturday

The Minnesota pheasant hunting season starts Saturday and continues through January 2nd. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says the DNR's latest count has pheasant numbers down 25% in the state compared the last year's numbers. Schmitt still feels the hunt in Minnesota will be O.K. He says the count may not be as accurate as it could be because of the drought. He says the DNR says they may have missed some young birds. Schmitt says he's seeing a lot of pheasants locally and reports he's hearing around the are confirm that. He says we had a mild winter last winter and the pheasants can through pretty good. Schmitt says the dry weather in late spring and early June benefits the hatch of pheasants this year. He expects to see more roosters out there than people are used to seeing.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

The Weekender: SCSU Homecoming, Bee Gees and More!

ST. CLOUD -- There is no shortage of fun and exciting activities happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Listen to 8 local St. Cloud residents speak at the TEDx talks, hear the music of The Bee Gees, take a night Hike in St. Joe and Rice, Tour the storage areas of the Stearns History Museum, and celebrate Homecoming with St. Cloud State University. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota’s “Weirdest Town Name” Is Actually a Super Cool Name

Career-finding website Zippia revealed its list of the weirdest town names in each state, and some of them are pretty out-there. Apparently work for the folks over at Zippia.com has been a little slow during COVID-19. They recently revealed a list of the weirdest, most out-there town names in each state. It's a good read. I mean, did you know there's a Paint Lick, Kentucky? Or Catfish Paradise, Arizona? Would you visit Satan's Kingdom, Massachusetts?
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Senseless Vandalism In North St Cloud

This is one of several stories about senseless vandalism I've happen to run across in the last few weeks. Why anyone gets their kicks from destroying other people's property totally escapes me. This happened the other night in North St Cloud. Someone's brand new car had it's windows totally smashed...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota Gives Smokable Medical Marijuana The Green Light

Minnesota has one of the most restrictive medical marijuana programs in the United States. Up until now, options for medical pot were limited and expensive. According to MPR the bill that allows medical marijuana users a cheaper alternative to liquid, oil and pills passed both the State House and Senate in May. Governor Walz is expected to sign this much needed bill soon.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

This Childhood Game is Technically Illegal to Play in Minnesota

When I was a kid, one of my favorite games to play at school was "Steal the Bacon." Steal the Bacon (at least the way we played it) was essentially Capture the Flag. Players were divided into two teams that would compete across a field or court divided by a middle line. A "bacon" (or ball) was placed in a safe zone at each end of the court/field. When the game began, players from each team would attempt to reach the safe zone on the other side of the opposing team's half of the field/court, retrieve the bacon, then return to their side with the bacon. If any player was tagged by an opponent while in "enemy territory," they were considered out until the next round. It was one of my favorite games to play, though I always wondered where the name "Steal the Bacon" came from...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Minnetonka Moccasin Apologizes- Will Make Changes

Minnetonka Moccasins were something that everyone wore at one time or another when I was in high school, and it continued from there. The most popular item at that time with their "driving moc". It seems like everyone had a pair. Fast forward to now, they are still making footwear,...
MINNETONKA, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
856K+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy