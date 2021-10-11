Resident Evil 7 sales exceed 10 million copies – the first for Resident Evil series

Resident Evil: Revelations 2 is an episodic survival horror game developed and published by Capcom for PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC and Vita in 2015, with a Switch port being released in 2017. The story is an indirect follow-up to the first game, as it focuses on another mix of characters, both old and new. During an office party with the anti-bioterror organization TerraSave, Claire Redfield and Moira Burton get kidnapped to a prison full of infected people. While they try to endure their horrific ordeal, Moira's dad Barry follows in their steps joined by a little girl named Natalia. The two teams then work together independently to figure out what's going on and escape alive.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO