Resident Evil 7 sales exceed 10 million copies – the first for Resident Evil series
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is the first-ever RE title to exceed 10 million sold copies in the franchise. Resident Evil 7 sales have so far been the best for the franchise. The Resident Evil franchise has been ongoing for 25 years now ever since its release back in 1996. It’s undeniable that the franchise has become a staple in the gaming world’s horror genre. Resident Evil not only has games but the franchise ventured into the entertainment scene as well.clutchpoints.com
