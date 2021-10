The Memphis Tigers face a must-win situation on Thursday evening as they host the Navy Midshipmen looking to end a three-game losing streak. Gaining a lead had not been an issue for the Tigers (3-3) before last Saturday, as they were held scoreless in the first quarter against Tulsa for the first time all season. After a furious comeback in the second quarter that cut the lead to one at halftime, the Golden Hurricane controlled much of the second half, rattling off 21 points to extend the margin, resulting in a third-straight loss for Memphis. Staring at 0-2 in the American Athletic Conference, the Tigers need to turn their season around quickly if they are to remain anywhere near the vicinity of the current leaders.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO