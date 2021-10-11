CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme and Nike Team Up For New Cross Trainer Low Collabs

By Victor Deng
 4 days ago
Supreme has once again teamed up with longtime collaborative partner Nike to deliver an updated version of the brand’s classic training shoes, the Cross Trainer Low. The best part is that fans won’t need to wait long before they can get their hands on a pair.

The streetwear giant revealed on various social media platforms that two Supreme x Nike Cross Trainer Low styles are releasing this week as part of its 2021 Fall/Winter lineup.

The shoe is constructed with a premium leather upper and is paired with a perforated leather toe box and quarter panels. Adding to the design is a DURAPLUSH tongue for added comfort along with co-branding on the heel counter, footbed, and hangtag. Rounding out the look is a rubber midsole and outsole featuring lugs and flex grooves for durability. The shoes come in contrasting white and black-based color schemes with red, green and yellow accents decorating the first pair while red and green dress the latter style.

According to the Instagram caption, Supreme confirms that the collaborative Nike Cross Trainer Low styles suggest that the styles will only be available at Supremenewyork.com and at Supreme stores this Thursday and it won’t be launching on the Nike SNKRS app. Fans in Japan will be able to pick up the collab at their local Supreme stores starting on Saturday. At the time of publication, retail pricing for the shoe has not been announced by the brands.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Footwear News

