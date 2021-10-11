CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costco Churros Are the Fried Sugary Goodness We Need in Our Lives

By Lydia Greene
Wide Open Eats
Wide Open Eats
 4 days ago
If you find yourself on the cobbled streets of Barcelona or Lisbon after a night out on the town, the thing to do is find the churrería (yes, they have an entire word devoted to shops that sell churros). Dipping those twisted pieces of fried dough into warm chocolate sauce is the perfect end to the night, along with being a great way to combat your looming hangover. However, there's no need to cross the pond to get a bite of one of these delicious treats, since the Costco churro is almost as good as the real deal.

Wide Open Eats celebrates honest home cooks that make the most of what they have, covering food of every kind and regional style. Our virtual kitchen ranges from the farmhouse sink to the backwoods campfire. Featuring all things food and drink, from original recipes to thoughtful food and product reviews, we're here for the home cooks because we are them, too.

