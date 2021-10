PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friday’s homicide in Logan followed another violent night in the city. Nine people were shot in less than three hours. Among the victims, three children, including a 15-year-old boy. He’s in critical condition after getting shot multiple times. According to the Office of the Controller, which is tracking city violence, there have been 162 children under 18 shot in Philadelphia this year. It’s an alarming statistic that brings to mind so many questions and issues like are guns and violence becoming normal for children? The rising number of child shooting victims throughout the city is a cause for alarm....

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO