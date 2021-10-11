CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami says D’Eriq King needs season-ending shoulder surgery

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 4 days ago

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami quarterback D’Eriq King needs surgery to repair his right shoulder and will miss the remainder of the season. It’s a major blow to the reeling Hurricanes and their hopes of contending in the Atlantic Coast Conference. King was injured in the second half of Miami’s loss to Michigan State last month. The Hurricanes learned the following day that he likely needed surgery, but both they and King were holding out hope that rehabilitation would give him a chance of playing again this season. That hope is now gone, coach Manny Diaz said Monday.

