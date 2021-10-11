CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Pumpkin Spice Rum is The Greatest Fall Drink

By Sarah Ramsey
Wide Open Eats
Wide Open Eats
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Great Pumpkin has arrived in the form of Captain Morgan Jack-O'Blast, which is, as the name suggests, pumpkin spice rum. I think we can all agree pumpkin spice rum is the best kind of spiced rum. Fall cocktails are here!. Flavored rums from Captain Morgan are nothing new--the brand...

www.wideopeneats.com

Comments / 0

Related
advancedmixology.com

Painkiller Drink Recipe

The Painkiller Drink is a fruity alcoholic cocktail that was first mixed in the 1970s. The cocktail is made with pineapple juice, orange juice, coconut cream, and rum. It's perfect for those who like their drinks on the sweeter side. Author:. Advanced Mixology. Ingredients. 2 oz. Pusser’s rum. 4 oz....
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnuts

Pumpkin spice lovers will be thrilled to hear that fan-favorite 'The Dashing Pumpkin Doughnut' will be returning to Voodoo Doughnut this year. Voodoo Doughnut is a doughnut purveyor best known for its handmade, innovative doughnuts and its efforts to give back to local communities. Voodoo Doughnut is also well known for its hit seasonal treat, The Dashing Pumpkin Doughnut, which will be making a triumphant return this year. The Dashing Pumpkin Doughnut is a pumpkin spice cake doughnut that's topped with a dollop of cream cheese icing, a dusting of pumpkin spice, and a smattering of fall-colored sprinkles. As Voodoo Doughnut CEO sums it up: "Who doesn’t dig pumpkin spice?"
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox 59

Fall cocktails with Jason the mixologist: apples and pumpkin spice

INDIANAPOLIS — Jason Foust of Angel’s Envy is mixing up some bougie fall cocktails, and we’re all about it. Get your apple and pumpkin spice fix with his drink recipes. 1.5 oz Angel’s Envy Rye Finished in Caribbean Rum Casks. 1 spoon Pumpkin Pie Filling. .5 oz Lemon Juice. .5...
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

These 2-Ingredient Pumpkin Spice Muffins Were Made for Busy Fall Mornings

Fall has hardly started, but pumpkin spice season is already in full swing. This has been an eventful year, so let the people take their comfort in pumpkins and pumpkin-adjacent flavors. If a little seasonal twist in your cup of coffee lifts your spirits, then it's definitely worth appreciating. Did I mention we could all use something that tastes like a nice hug?
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiced Rum#Pumpkin Spice#Food Drink#Beverages#The Great Pumpkin#Cinnamon
eugeneweekly.com

Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice

The fall season used to be a time for sweaters, strolls in the park to watch changing leaves and hanging out in coffee shops. Then in recent years, pumpkin spice elbowed its way into fall stereotypes. Many mock it but even more unabashedly adore it. Not to be outdone by...
EUGENE, OR
realtor.com

These 7 Porch Pictures Are All the Pumpkin Spice You Need To Welcome Fall

The temperature’s dropping and the days are getting shorter—so you know what that means: It’s time to autumn-up your front porch or stoop! After all, that crucial outdoor space kept you sane during COVID-19. It was a place where you could chat with neighbors, work, read, or simply get the heck out of the house. So how do you keep the outdoor party going as sweater weather kicks in?
HOME & GARDEN
Food52

Pumpkin Spice Latte Caramels

I know it's easy to hate on pumpkin spice lattes, but let's be real—we all secretly love the combo of warm spices with bitter coffee. There’s actually no pumpkin in pumpkin spice. (Whoa!) It’s just the spices traditionally added to pumpkin pie, like ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove. And even if you aren’t a fan of the drink, it’s humanly impossible to resist these cozy, chewy caramels.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
themanual.com

The 7 Best Dark Rum Cocktails to Drink in 2021

Dark rum is much more than what you might throw into a Dark and Stormy or cook up some fried plantains with. It’s a signature spirit that can turn just about anything it touches into a tropical treasure. This is especially the case in cocktails, where dark rum can add depth and tie together multiple ingredients seamlessly.
DRINKS
Sterling Journal-Advocate

5 Colorado beers featuring fall flavors — and yes, that includes pumpkin spice

When the weather cools down and fireplaces heat up, that can only mean one thing: It’s time for autumn spiced beers. Pumpkin spice beers may be polarizing among drinkers, but love them or hate them, they’re taking over the seasonal aisle. While not all are created equal, the ones featured here are worth trying and several go beyond the classic blend of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove.
COLORADO STATE
TrendHunter.com

Local Spiced Rum Beverages

Reeftip Drinks Co. is Diageo Australia's new drinks brand. The brand recently staked its claim in the increasingly popular spiced rum category. Head of innovation at Diageo Australia, Hayden Abercrombie, expresses that "rum is starting to gather momentum - it's now outrunning gin growth in the UK." The brand saw this as an opportunity, especially seeing how consumers' desire to buy local has never been stronger.
DRINKS
30Seconds

Host a Pumpkin Spice Party: How to Take This Fall Flavor to a New Level

Americans are obsessed with pumpkin spice. We start craving it at the first hint of fall. While the kiddos may have their favorite pumpkin treats, today there are even better ways for adults to satisfy our urge for all things pumpkin. And with so many parties and holiday gatherings, this is our chance to get creative with everything from our décor to our food presentations.
FOOD & DRINKS
onceuponachef.com

Pumpkin Scones with Spiced Pumpkin Glaze

Inspired by Starbucks’ famous pumpkin scones, these breakfast treats are packed with pumpkin flavor. Inspired by Starbucks’ famous pumpkin scones (only better, imho), these bronze beauties are packed with pumpkin flavor and lavishly spiced with cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and nutmeg. The addition of molasses and pumpkin makes them more tender than your typical scones – almost like pumpkin bread in scone form. The spiced pumpkin glaze adds just the right amount of sweetness, as the scones themselves aren’t overly sweet, and really drives the pumpkin flavor home. Don’t be intimidated by the long list of ingredients; it’s really just a lot of spices, and many of the ingredients are used twice – once in the scones and again in the glaze.
RECIPES
Digital Collegian

SATIRE | Reviewing 10 of the most popular pumpkin spiced drinks

The leaves are changing colors. The days are getting shorter. There’s a crisp breeze in the air. It’s sweater weather. Fall is finally here. One of the top four seasons, autumn brings with it not just vivid reds, oranges and yellows in the trees but also changes for all of us. We’re not just talking about midterms — college isn’t about school — but those classic harvest-time traditions that tie us together.
FOOD & DRINKS
Wide Open Eats

5 Delightfully Adorable Recipes That Use Small Pumpkins

When the calendar hits September 22nd, the world loses their collective pumpkin minds. #PSL starts trending all across social media. Pumpkin spice beverages begin flowing and the aroma of pumpkin bread wafts through America. Baking sheets are covered with pumpkin seeds and roasted with olive oil as giggling children scoop out pumpkin guts for Halloween jack-o-lanterns. Cool Whip flies off the shelves and right onto freshly baked pumpkin pies.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Pumpkin Spice Martinis Are the Must-Make Cocktail of Fall

Pumpkin spice might be the flavor that everybody loves to hate (or loves to love), but there's no denying it is the quintessential flavor of fall. Looking at recent trends, we've concluded it might be the definitive flavor of fall cocktails as well. After trying out this tasty, 5-ingredient pumpkin spice martini, we're not mad about it — at all.
FOOD & DRINKS
Wide Open Eats

Wide Open Eats

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Eats celebrates honest home cooks that make the most of what they have, covering food of every kind and regional style. Our virtual kitchen ranges from the farmhouse sink to the backwoods campfire. Featuring all things food and drink, from original recipes to thoughtful food and product reviews, we're here for the home cooks because we are them, too.

 https://www.wideopeneats.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy