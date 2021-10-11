CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

$287M Mixed-Use Development Coming to Aurora

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new $287 million development coming to the E-470 corridor in Aurora will bring nearly 5,000 new homes and 53 acres of parks and open space to the area. Located along 56th Ave. and E-470 in Adams County, the proposed development—Windler Public Improvement Authority—will include nearly 5,000 residential units, more than 2.2 million square feet of industrial, office and retail space, 750 hotel rooms across five hotels and 53 acres of parks and open space.

