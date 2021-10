Zendaya described how she bonded with Timothee Chalamet during the filming of Dune. EW had an extensive interview with the entire cast and the two young actors were front and center. Paul Atreides might be the core of the film, but Zendaya's performance figures heavily into the trailers as well. Because of Spider-Man: No Way Home and some other commitments, the actress wasn't on-location for very long. But, that short time alongside the rest of these talents in the Middle East was an experience that had her not wanting to leave when her week was up. In particular, she compliments Chalamet and director Denis Villeneuve for their professionalism and vision for the story. Check out what she had to say down below:

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO