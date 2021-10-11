CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

Education, healthcare and power price increases on this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics

By Mark Curtis
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, host Mark Curtis and guests discuss various topics including education, healthcare and current issues such as the American Electric Power (AEP) price increase intended to support three coal power plants in the Mountain State.

Guests on the shows this week include Erin Anderson, West Virginia Teacher of the Year 2021 and 5th-grade teacher at Tennerton Elementary School in Upshur County, Brian Casto, West Virginia Teacher of the Year 2022 , 8th grade West Virginia Studies teacher at Milton Middle School in Cabell County, Dr. Dino Beckett, CEO and Physician at Williamson Health and Wellness Center and Gaylene Miller, State Director of AARP of West Virginia.

