Snowmaking begins at three Front Range ski resorts, and the forecast is promising

By Tiney Ricciardi
Denver Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe countdown to ski season in Colorado is officially on as wintry weather inspired several Front Range resorts to begin making snow over the weekend. Snowmakers at Arapahoe Basin, Keystone Resort and Loveland Ski Area fired up the guns on Saturday after a storm dropped several inches on the mountains overnight. A-Basin received about 5-6 inches of natural snow Saturday, Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth reported, adding crews were still making snow through Sunday.

www.denverpost.com

