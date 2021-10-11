London police drop sex abuse investigation of Prince Andrew

Monday, the London Metropolitan Police Service said it decided to drop the investigation after reviewing documents released in August as part of an accuser's lawsuit. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- London police say they will take no action against Britain's Prince Andrew after an investigation over claims by a woman who says she was sent to Britain by Jeffrey Epstein years ago to engage in sexual activity with the prince.

The woman, Virginia Giuffre, accused Prince Andrew in a lawsuit that alleges sex trafficking and the involvement of Epstein, a billionaire financier and sex offender who killed himself in jail two years ago.

Giuffre says she was forced to engage in sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 in 2001. She also says she was trafficked to other Epstein acquaintances, as well.

Prince Andrew has denied that he's engaged in sex with Giuffre.

Monday, the London Metropolitan Police Service said they decided to drop the investigation after reviewing documents released in August as part of Giuffre's suit.

"This review has concluded and we are taking no further action," police told CNN.

Giuffre said she engaged in sexual activity with Prince Andrew on three occasions in London, New York and on Epstein's private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Each occurred, she said, when she was under 18.

The Metropolitan Police told NBC News, however, that it will continue to "liaise with other law enforcement agencies who lead the investigation into matters related to Jeffrey Epstein."

Giuffre has also said British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, an acquaintance of Epstein's, recruited her and other underage girls for trafficking purposes. Maxwell is facing a criminal trial in New York City on charges that she helped Epstein traffic young girls.