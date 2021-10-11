CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

London police drop sex abuse investigation of Prince Andrew

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J0o5e_0cNjt1i800
Monday, the London Metropolitan Police Service said it decided to drop the investigation after reviewing documents released in August as part of an accuser's lawsuit. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- London police say they will take no action against Britain's Prince Andrew after an investigation over claims by a woman who says she was sent to Britain by Jeffrey Epstein years ago to engage in sexual activity with the prince.

The woman, Virginia Giuffre, accused Prince Andrew in a lawsuit that alleges sex trafficking and the involvement of Epstein, a billionaire financier and sex offender who killed himself in jail two years ago.

Giuffre says she was forced to engage in sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 in 2001. She also says she was trafficked to other Epstein acquaintances, as well.

Prince Andrew has denied that he's engaged in sex with Giuffre.

Monday, the London Metropolitan Police Service said they decided to drop the investigation after reviewing documents released in August as part of Giuffre's suit.

"This review has concluded and we are taking no further action," police told CNN.

Giuffre said she engaged in sexual activity with Prince Andrew on three occasions in London, New York and on Epstein's private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Each occurred, she said, when she was under 18.

The Metropolitan Police told NBC News, however, that it will continue to "liaise with other law enforcement agencies who lead the investigation into matters related to Jeffrey Epstein."

Giuffre has also said British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, an acquaintance of Epstein's, recruited her and other underage girls for trafficking purposes. Maxwell is facing a criminal trial in New York City on charges that she helped Epstein traffic young girls.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Cosmopolitan

Details of Lili Mountbatten-Windsor's christening have emerged

It only feels like two minutes since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born, but already - it seems - thoughts are starting to turn to the little one's christening. While no firm details have been released by the Sussex family just yet, The Telegraph...
WORLD
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth's Doctors Deliver an 'Unfair' Warning Over the Monarch's Health

Queen Elizabeth II has reached the ripe old age of 95, and with that has come some more restrictive health rules from her doctors. According to a report from Vanity Fair, the monarch Is being asked to forgo her favorite gin martinis. "The Queen has been told to give up her evening drink which is usually a martini," a family friend told the publication. "It's not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker, but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she's having to give up one of very few pleasures."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Police#Sex Abuse#The Prince#British Royal Family#Uk#Cnn#The Metropolitan Police#Nbc News
The Independent

Family of Indigenous woman who shot dead alleged rapist ‘in self defence’ appeals to judge for mercy

The family of a Native American woman who shot dead her alleged rapist in what she says was self defence, has appealed to a federal judge who could jail her for almost 20 years.Maddesyn George, 27, who has an 18-month-old child, is due to next month appear before a judge who will determine her fate over an incident that happened last summer.On July 12 2020, on the Coleville Indian Reservation in eastern Washington state, Ms George shot and killed Kristopher “Buddy” Graber as he was approaching her car window. She has alleged Graber had raped her the night before and that she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rolling out

Dr. Dre had several mistresses and fathered a child, lawsuit claims

The most explosive celebrity divorce proceeding of the modern era has just gotten grimier, according to newly uncovered court documents. It is already known that Dr. Dre’s estranged wife, Nicole Young, wants to have three women deposed in court who were alleged mistresses of the legendary music producer: Jillian Speer, Kili Anderson, and Crystal Rogers.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Top5, Fugitive Rapper Wanted For Murder, Arrested In L.A.: Report

A Toronto rapper who has been on the run for the better part of the year has been arrested. Back in February, we reported on Top5, real name Hassan Ali, being arrested in connection to a January murder. He was charged with two counts of failure to comply with probation, three counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of drug trafficking and possessing items valued at over $5,000 that were obtained by crime.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share emotional statement after tragic event

Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, have shared a heartfelt statement after the murder of MP David Amess. "We are shocked and saddened by the murder of Sir David Amess, who dedicated 40 years of his life to serving his community," they wrote on Twitter in the hours after his death. Signing off with their initials to indicate the message came direct, they added: "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues."
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Bill Cosby Hit With Civil Suit From Rape Accuser

One of Bill Cosby’s alleged rape victims has filed a civil lawsuit, alleging the comedian drugged and raped her in Atlantic City in August 1990. Lili Bernard, who guest-starred on The Cosby Show, alleges Cosby coaxed her to Atlantic City as a young actress under the guise of a “mentoring relationship” and offers to be featured on the hit NBC show. There, he gave her a non-alcohol drink that made her pass out; she woke up with a naked Cosby on top of her, she alleges. “I have waited a long time to be able to pursue my case in court, and I look forward to being heard and to hold Cosby accountable for what he did to me,” Bernard said in a statement on Thursday. “Although it occurred long ago, I still live with the fear, pain, and shame every day of my life.”
CELEBRITIES
CBS Chicago

5 Men Indicted With Crimes Including Murder Of Chicago Rapper

CHICAGO (CBS) — Multiple arrest were made Wednesday for crimes including the murder of a Chicago rapper in broad daylight. Federal prosecutors say that the crimes were done for a reason. The barrage of gunshots caught on video is hard to forget. The shooting, police believe was committed by four people who jumped out of two cars on a busy Gold Coast street; traumatized shoppers and killed Chicago Rapper FBG Duck in August of last year. Now, more than a year later, Chicago Police, the FBI, and federal prosecutors are announcing charges. Five men who they say are all members of the O-Block street...
CHICAGO, IL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
196K+
Followers
42K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy