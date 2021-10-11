CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

Columbia state rep will not seek reelection

By Matthew Sanders
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ITr7x_0cNjsy0v00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A member of the state legislature who represents part of Columbia said Monday that she will not seek reelection next year.

Democratic state Rep. Martha Stevens announced her decision via news release. She is ending her third term in office and was first elected in 2016 and would have been term-limited after another term. Her district includes parts of south and west Columbia. Stevens ran unopposed in 2020 and garnered more than 16,000 votes.

Stevens touted legislation she worked on to improve substance abuse and mental health services and a new law that will allow mothers who get government assistance to use it at farmers markets.

"I did not come to this decision easily and I will never be able to express my gratitude to everyone who put their trust in me, knocked doors, made calls, and donated to our campaign over the years," Stevens said in the news release.

“It has truly been the honor of my lifetime to represent and fight for the progressive values we share in the 46th District. Without a doubt, I plan on continuing my career in advocacy as a social work professional and will take with me all the knowledge, skills, and lessons I have learned in Jefferson City to a new role after I finish my term in December 2022."

Stevens did not give specifics about why she decided not to run.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
City
Jefferson City, MO
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Mental Health Services#Democratic
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy