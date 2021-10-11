Columbia state rep will not seek reelection

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A member of the state legislature who represents part of Columbia said Monday that she will not seek reelection next year.

Democratic state Rep. Martha Stevens announced her decision via news release. She is ending her third term in office and was first elected in 2016 and would have been term-limited after another term. Her district includes parts of south and west Columbia. Stevens ran unopposed in 2020 and garnered more than 16,000 votes.

Stevens touted legislation she worked on to improve substance abuse and mental health services and a new law that will allow mothers who get government assistance to use it at farmers markets.

"I did not come to this decision easily and I will never be able to express my gratitude to everyone who put their trust in me, knocked doors, made calls, and donated to our campaign over the years," Stevens said in the news release.

“It has truly been the honor of my lifetime to represent and fight for the progressive values we share in the 46th District. Without a doubt, I plan on continuing my career in advocacy as a social work professional and will take with me all the knowledge, skills, and lessons I have learned in Jefferson City to a new role after I finish my term in December 2022."

Stevens did not give specifics about why she decided not to run.