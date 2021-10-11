CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Nonprofit That Matches Seniors with Volunteer Opportunities in Local School Districts Seeks to Expand

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZL5s_0cNjstbI00
Image via S.A.G.E.

In 1999, Beryl Katz, a former teacher, created Senior Adults for Greater Education (S.A.G.E.), a nonprofit that matches community members, 55 and older, with fulfilling volunteer opportunities within their local school districts.

The goal was to bring generations together for their mutual benefit, and it has been a win-win for everyone involved.

“Our country has the largest and fastest-growing population of older adults in history,” said Katz. “Tapping into their experience and knowledge and utilizing this natural resource to help our students makes perfect sense!”

The engagement achieved by placing senior volunteers in K-12 classrooms benefits their psychological well-being, morale, sense of purpose, and even their perceptions about youth. Teachers, on the other hand, love S.A.G.E. because volunteers enable them to give more individualized attention to students. (Specialty volunteer placements also help teachers bring lesson plans to life through their professional and personal experiences.) Students, as a result of the extra attention, are more confident, exhibit better manners, and become more comfortable around other generations.

S.A.G.E. places hundreds of senior volunteers in schools in Bucks and Montgomery counties, and they impact thousands of children. Now, the nonprofit is looking to expand its reach.

To help with its plans for growth, S.A.G.E. contracted with the Pennsylvania Association of Nonprofit Organizations (PANO), which assigned Bob Madonna, one of its certified consultants, to work with Katz and S.A.G.E.’s board of directors.

Madonna is the managing partner of Diversified Services LLC — which provides advisory, training, and coaching services for businesses, nonprofits, and individuals — and the former CEO of Surrey Services for Seniors. A Devon-based nonprofit, Surrey helps older adults live with independence and dignity and continue as engaged members of the community.

“S.A.G.E. is a program that could be in every school in the area,” Madonna said. “I saw first-hand what volunteering can do for an older adult in terms of enjoying the satisfaction of making a difference in the community.”

According to Madonna, one of the key requirements for growth is board expansion and enlisting volunteers to work on several key committees: Finance, Development, Community Outreach, Operations, etc.

To learn more about Senior Adults for Greater Education and its plans for growth, contact Beryl Katz at beasage03@aol.com or Bob Madonna at bobmadonna@verizon.net.

Comments / 0

Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Nonprofit Carbondale preschool seeks donations to expand new facility

A renovated child day care in Carbondale could double its capacity in the near future with support from the community. Little Blue Preschool, a nonprofit child care facility and sister program to the El Jebel-based Blue Lake Preschool, moved into a remodeled residence at 55 N. Seventh St. in July, and the organization is asking for donations to help fund the second phase of remodeling, scholarships and teacher retention programs, said Kathryn Sansone, who is working with the preschool to promote the fundraising initiative.
CARBONDALE, CO
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Deer Lakes senior collects, donates school supplies to local communities

Violet Kirsch wanted to do a community service project that would make a visible impact. Over the summer, the 17-year-old Deer Lakes High School senior started a community service project called “Color the World Violet,” an effort to donate school supplies to those in need across Pittsburgh and surrounding areas. She was inspired to do a project related to her intended college major, early childhood education.
PITTSBURGH, PA
communityvoiceks.com

Troostapalooza Supports Local Businesses, Nonprofits

To celebrate the community and raise awareness of small businesses, entrepreneurs and nonprofits in Kansas City, the fourth annual Troostapalooza block party took place on Troost Avenue between 30th and 31st Streets on Oct. 2. The event is organized by nonprofit Troost Market Collective, which creates spaces for artists and...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#School Districts#Nonprofits#K 12 School#Charity#Greater Education#Diversified Services Llc#Devon
wpsdlocal6.com

Local school district experiences substitute shortage

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — School districts in the area are working hard to keep kids in the classroom during the pandemic. They're also dealing with another challenge: a shortage of substitute teachers. The Marshall County School District is no different. The director of personnel Amanda Henderson says it's been a...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
MyChesCo

Two Local School Districts Awarded Emergency Connectivity Fund Grants

HARRISBURG, PA — State Rep. Christina Sappey announced that two local school districts were recently awarded funding from the Emergency Connectivity Fund to help close the digital divide and homework gap. Kennett Consolidated School District was awarded $94,800 and West Chester Area School District was awarded $34,775. Created through the...
WEST CHESTER, PA
pilot.com

Elder Care Nonprofits Seeking Volunteers

Volunteers are always at the top of the wish-list for nonprofit organizations, but the pandemic has left many groups scrambling for the helping hands and hearts necessary to fulfill their missions. “We have a wonderful giving community but money contributions along with able bodies are both needed to make us...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities
murrayjournal.com

Local high school students volunteer to support Murray-Midvale community

After the “Power of an Hour”— 9/11 National Day of Service, Murray High students sort donated items to give to local shelters and those in need in the community. (Lia Smith/Murray High) Murray High senior Emma Thompson is a varsity cheerleader and is supporting her squad becoming more involved in...
MURRAY, UT
bigrapidsnews.com

Manistee Conservation District seeking volunteers for stream sampling

MANISTEE COUNTY — The Manistee Conservation District is still in need of volunteers for the stream sampling event which will take place on Oct. 16. The conservation district will have five teams instead of four in order to lessen the time volunteers have to commit on the event day. Volunteers...
MANISTEE, MI
Chaffee County Times

School district reports zero cases, seeks focus group

The Monday Minute bulletin released on Oct. 4 by Buena Vista School District superintendent Lisa Yates indicated no new coronavirus cases in BV schools last week. While case counts have remained low since the start of school, last week was the first week of zeroes across the board since the opening, abbreviated week Aug. 24–27.
BUENA VISTA, CO
Post Register

Local school districts report enrollment growth

The two local school districts are reporting overall growth in this year’s enrollment compared to last year. According to both districts’ most recent enrollment figures, Bonneville Joint School District 93 has added 380 students, growing from 13,152 to 13,532. Idaho Falls School District 91’s enrollment grew by 227 from 10,038 to 10,265.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
candgnews.com

Lamphere school district seeks renewal of operating millage

MADISON HEIGHTS — Once every 10 years, voters are asked whether to renew the Lamphere Public Schools’ general operating millage — a vital piece of funding. That millage is next up for renewal in the general election Nov. 2. The millage proposal is for another 10-year period. It would allow...
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
Payson Roundup

Payson schools seek to expand preschool program

The Payson Unified School District continues to work on a plan to open an expanded preschool program, filling an urgent need in a community sorely lacking in preschool options for parents. Superintendent Linda Gibson told the school board she’ll schedule a presentation to the board on the preschool program —...
PAYSON, AZ
holycitysinner.com

Local Nonprofit Seeking Donations for New Healing Center

Breath to Blossom (BTB), a local nonprofit focused on serving women who have survived sex trafficking, domestic violence, and intimate abuse, has begun fixing up the building that will house their first healing studio. The Breath To Blossom Healing Center plans to open in January off 2022, but they need your donations to help complete the project.
CHARITIES
Daily Freeman

Ulster BOCES seeks school districts’ support for improvements at two sites

KINGSTON, N.Y. — Ulster BOCES officials have begun a tour of school districts to seek support for a $39 million capital project to improve the BOCES facilities in Port Ewen and New Paltz. The first presentation was given during a Kingston Board of Education meeting Wednesday. BOCES Superintendent Charles Khoury...
KINGSTON, NY
Beach Beacon

Volunteer earns presidential award for work with Seminole nonprofit

SEMINOLE — When Madeira Beach resident Joan Windis decided to volunteer for a Seminole-based nonprofit in 2015, she didn't know then how much it would change her life. Now, six years later, the 85-year-old retiree and expert knitter has been recognized for her volunteerism at a national level. On Sept....
SEMINOLE, FL
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy