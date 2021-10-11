CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WI

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log, week ending Oct. 11, 2021

Significant incidents reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Oct. 11, 2021:

A 22 year old Ogema man received minor injuries following a one vehicle crash on County Rd Z near County Rd Q in the Town of Scott Monday morning.

A Hiles woman reported her 500-pound propane tank was missing from her property on County Rd O in the Town of Tomahawk Monday morning. If you have any information regarding this theft you are asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or contact Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726 or by using their P3 App. Callers may remain anonymous.

A 50 year old Merrill man received minor injuries following a motor vehicle struck a tractor on State Rd 64/107 in the Town of Scott Monday night. The operator of the tractor was not injured.

A resident in the Town of Scott reported his mailbox was stolen from his property on Fairview Rd sometime between Monday afternoon and early Tuesday morning. The mailbox is described as a black Freuan & Thal. If you have any information regarding this theft you are asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or contact Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726 or by using their P3 App. Callers may remain anonymous.

Several storage units were broken into on Prairie Crest Ln in the Town of Merrill. The break-ins were reported on Thursday afternoon. If you have any information regarding this theft you are asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or contact Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726 or by using their P3 App. Callers may remain anonymous.

A Town of Bradley resident reported his 25 ton log splitter and a battery charger were stolen from his property on Klade Rd sometime during the day on Thursday. If you have any information regarding this theft you are asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or contact Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726 or by using their P3 App. Callers may remain anonymous.

A 53 year old Tomahawk man was arrested Friday afternoon on charges of burglary, theft, criminal trespass to a dwelling, felony bail jumping and a probation hold following a report of a theft on County Rd A in the Town of Bradley.

A Town of Bradley resident was the victim of a burglary Friday afternoon. The resident contacted the Sheriff’s Office after her doorbell camera recorded a male party go into her shed and take a tackle box.

A Town of Pine River resident reported their mailbox stolen and a decorative chair with a planter that was next to it was destroyed. About a half a mile to the west of this theft another Pine River resident reported their mailbox had been stolen as well.

Nine people reported striking deer last week.

