CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Malaria vaccine is a major leap forward: but innovation mustn’t stop here

By Become an author
The Conversation Africa
The Conversation Africa
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lmYd8_0cNjsBCg00
A health worker prepares a malaria vaccination in Yala, Kenya. Brian Ongoro / AFP via Getty Images

The World Health Organisation (WHO) took an historic step in the fight against malaria when it recently recommended the use of a malaria vaccine for young children. The announcement marked a major achievement – the development of the first ever successful malaria vaccine against falciparum malaria, the deadliest form of malaria and the one that is most common in sub-Saharan Africa.

The wide uptake of the vaccine could prevent thousands of deaths in the region. According to the 2020 World Malaria Report, over 250,000 children under the age of five years died of malaria in Africa in 2019. That is a very sombre statistic for a treatable and preventable disease.

The development of the vaccine (called RTS,S) has taken over 30 years. It is the culmination of work by researchers from the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, in partnership with the pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline and the global health organisation PATH.

Producing an effective malaria vaccine has been challenging as the malaria parasite is able to hide from the human immune system. In addition, different forms of the malaria parasite infect the liver and red blood cells.

Vaccine trials were started in 2019 in three African countries – Ghana, Kenya and Malawi. The study showed that the RTS,S vaccine was safe in young children, that it reduced hospitalisation and death in vaccinated children by over 70%, and that a successful malaria vaccination programme was possible in rural African settings.

The pilot study also showed that the vaccine was able to reach children who were not being protected by other methods like bed nets in the study sites. This provided additional support to the calls for the widespread use of the vaccine in malaria-affected areas.

Since 2015 malaria case numbers have been either flat or on the rise. This follows 15 years during which the numbers had been on the decline.

The addition of the RTS,S vaccine to the malaria control and elimination toolkit could get global efforts back on track. But it cannot be viewed as the silver bullet required to achieve malaria elimination.

Not a complete solution

The vaccine has several shortcomings.

Firstly, in its current form it only works very effectively in very young children, aged between five and 17 months. These children must be given three vaccine doses, at least one month apart. A fourth booster dose is recommended at 18 months for the vaccine to work optimally.

This is makes running an effective vaccination programme very challenging. One possible solution is using community-based vaccination programmes to increase access and improve compliance.

In addition, although the vaccine prevents severe disease, it doesn’t necessarily prevent infection. This is similar to the COVID-19 vaccines.

Thirdly, it’s only effective against one (Plasmodium falciparum) of the five human malaria parasites.

There are other concerns too. One is increased vaccine hesitancy across Africa.

There are also likely to be challenges in meeting the demand for vaccines, given the current focus on producing COVID-19 vaccines.

In light of these challenges, the RTS,S vaccine cannot replace existing effective interventions. These include indoor residual spraying and the use of insecticide treated bed nets. Instead, the vaccine must be used alongside these to break the malaria transmission cycle.

As the RTS,S vaccine is only effective in young children, it will only be used where they are at higher risk of infection than older children. Such conditions are generally found in moderate to high transmission areas. In these areas, frequent malaria infections result in older children developing partial immunity.

This immunity prevents children from showing the signs and symptoms of malaria. They become asymptomatic carriers of malaria. Many malaria-endemic African countries, including Botswana, Eswatini, Namibia and South Africa, have very low transmission intensities, so the population does not develop immunity against malaria.

Including the RTS,S vaccine in a childhood immunisation programme in these low transmission countries would not be cost-effective.

Despite the challenges associated with the RTS,S vaccine, its addition to the suite of malaria control interventions is a leap forward in the global fight against malaria. But vaccine innovation must not stop here. Efforts must be put into developing a vaccine that is effective in older children and adults, which requires only one dose and is effective against all human malarias.

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

More than 200 million U.S. residents have gotten at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine with the expectation that the vaccines slow virus transmission and save lives. Researchers know the efficacy of the vaccines from large-scale clinical trials, the gold standard for medical research. The studies found the vaccines to be very effective at preventing severe COVID–19 and especially good at preventing death. But it’s important to track any new treatment in the real world as the population-level benefits of vaccines could differ from the efficacy found in clinical trials. For instance, some people in the U.S. have only...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ophthalmologytimes.com

Ocular adverse events linked to inactivated COVID-19 vaccine

A team of investigators at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi studied patients who presented with ocular adverse events within 15 days after the first of 2 doses of the inactivated COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm. Mild, reversible ocular adverse events were observed in the ocular anterior and posterior segments in patients in Abu...
PHARMACEUTICALS
BBC

WHO recommends use of first proven malaria vaccine

The World Health Organization announced it is recommending the broad use of the first proven malaria vaccine. Produced by pharmaceutical giant GSK, it will be used to help children in Africa after pilots in three countries found it reduced cases by 40%. The head of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus,...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sub Saharan Africa#Innovation#Malaria Vaccine#World Malaria Report#African#Rts
contagionlive.com

The WHO Officially Endorses the First Malaria Vaccine

Malaria has afflicted humanity for thousands of years, and the parasite is especially deadly for children and babies. The WHO has recommended the first malaria vaccine be deployed across sub-Saharan Africa. Today, the World Health Organization (WHO) fully endorsed widespread use of the world’s first malaria vaccine for African children.
HEALTH
BBC

Malaria: Children across Africa to get 'historic' vaccine

Children across much of Africa are to be vaccinated against malaria in what experts are calling a 'historic moment' in the fight against the deadly disease. Malaria is a deadly disease carried by mosquitoes which affects hundreds of millions of people every year. It is mainly found in Africa and...
HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

WHO recommends groundbreaking malaria vaccine for children at risk

Geneva [Switzerland], October 7 (ANI): The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended widespread use of the RTS,S/AS01 (RTS,S) malaria vaccine among children in sub-Saharan Africa and in other regions with moderate to high P. falciparum malaria transmission. The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot programme in Ghana,...
WORLD
Interesting Engineering

The World May Finally Have a Malaria Vaccine That Works

For thousands of years, malaria has wrought havoc. But it could be nearing its end. We may finally have an effective vaccine against malaria. A novel drug called RTS,S has finally received approval from the World Health Organization, and will soon roll out across sub-Saharan Africa, according to an initial report from the BBC.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Science
BBC

Malaria vaccine: When will it be available?

Researchers and health professionals have been celebrating after the World Health Organization (WHO) approved the widespread use of the world's first malaria vaccine. With more than 260,000 children under five dying from malaria each year in sub-Saharan Africa, this development, decades in the making, could save tens of thousands of lives, the WHO says.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Malaria vaccine roller coaster

A promising vaccine fails to provide durable protection against infection and clinical malaria in infants, a key malaria vaccine target population, in a phase 2b clinical trial. The need for a highly effective vaccine against malaria remains as urgent as ever. Malaria vaccine development has been characterised by excitement and...
SCIENCE
undark.org

First-Ever Approval for Malaria Vaccine

Since the 1940s, researchers have tested more than 140 potential malaria vaccines in humans. Before this week, none had received approval from global health authorities. that children in areas with moderate to high transmission of the malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum receive the vaccine Mosquirix, initially called RTS,S, developed by the British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline. Given in four doses, the vaccine significantly cuts rates of severe malaria infection.
SCIENCE
The Blade

Editorial: A malaria vaccine at last

For more than a year the world has been fixated on developing and deploying a vaccine for the coronavirus, but scientists have been working for decades to come up with a vaccine for another deadly infection — malaria. And now, finally, the long-awaited malaria vaccine is available.
HEALTH
Iola Register

Development of malaria vaccine a medical marvel

Because malaria is generally not a problem in the United States, the news that a vaccine has been developed for the mosquito-borne disease didn’t make the headlines. On average, malaria kills 400,000 a year, mostly African children.
SCIENCE
World Health Organization

My journey with the malaria vaccine in Kenya

Dr Rose Jalang’o, Ministry of Health of Kenya, reflects on her experience as a key lead for the malaria vaccine pilot programme, and what the WHO recommendation for the RTS,S malaria vaccine means to her. About five years ago, I stepped into an exciting new role within Kenya’s National Vaccines...
HEALTH
Benzinga

NanoViricides Leaps Forward in its Quest to Defeat COVID-19

Since the coronavirus pandemic started, scientists have worked to develop a vaccine to inoculate the population and stop the spread of COVID-19. The good news is they succeeded in producing multiple vaccines — in the U.S. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) — that create antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 in humans to prevent infection. The bad news is that no vaccine is 100% effective, and breakthrough cases do happen, especially as variants continue to emerge.
SCIENCE
MSF USA

MSF: US must stop hoarding excess COVID-19 vaccine doses

MSF calls on US government to publicly commit to monthly COVID-19 vaccine redistribution targets by the end of October. “Despite its claim to be a global leader on COVID-19, the US is hoarding nearly 500 million excess COVID-19 vaccine doses—more than any other country,” said Dr. Carrie Teicher, director of programs at MSF-USA. “It’s reckless and dangerous for the US and other high-income countries to be sitting on excessive stocks of COVID-19 vaccines while others—including in many places where MSF is battling surges of COVID-19—are desperate to provide their most vulnerable people with even their first dose. The longer people everywhere remain unprotected, the more lives will be lost and the more likely it is that new and potentially deadlier variants will take hold. The US must immediately make public and concrete commitments to redistribute excess COVID-19 vaccines globally if it truly wants to end this pandemic.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation Africa

The Conversation Africa

518
Followers
846
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from African experts for the public. The Conversation Africa finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/africa

Comments / 0

Community Policy