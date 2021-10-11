CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donven Charles Cochran II

By Naomi Bowles
lootpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 4, 1963 – September 26, 2021 Donven Charles Cochran II, of Lester, was preceded in death by his parents, Donven and Margaret Cochran; grandparents, Ray and Vernie Cochran, Basil and Garnet Martin; a son, Donven Charles Cochran III; granddaughter, Telathia Ann Cochran; nephew, Matthew Eric Cochran; niece, Jennifer Leola Gray. Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Daniel and Brittney Cochran of Lester, Charles and Ashlea Cochran of Sophia, four grandchildren, John, Christian, Harleigh, and Hunter; a sister, Diane and husband, George Jackson of NJ, sister, Mellissa and Ron Perkins of NC, a brother, Ronnie Cochran; Donnie’s companion, Alicia Snodgrass and several nieces and nephews. He enjoyed working on cars, spending time with family and friends, he also loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was also a great brother to his siblings. Online.

