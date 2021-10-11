Mitchell Tenpenny Releasing ‘Naughty List,’ His First Full-Length Christmas Album

Mitchell Tenpenny is making a list and checking it twice — a naughty list to be precise. Tenpenny will release an eleven-track Christmas album on Oct. 29. In addition to penning a few of his own songs for the project, the country singer opted to include a healthy helping of holiday staples like "Jingle Bell Rock," "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," "Joy to the World" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."