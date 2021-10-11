CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC fighter Luis Peña arrested in Broward on charges of domestic violence and battery

By Michelle Marchante
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC lightweight fighter Luis Peña was arrested this weekend in Broward County after deputies say he punched and bit a woman he was in an “intimate relationship” with for more than a year. Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call near the 200 block of Southeast 12th Avenue in Deerfield...

www.miamiherald.com

kelo.com

Derek Chauvin faces new charges

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — Derek Chauvin is facing new charges stemming from a 2017 arrest. The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in George Floyd’s death has pleaded not guilty to violating a teenager’s civil rights in a separate case that involved a restraint similar to the one used on Floyd.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TheDailyBeast

Twin Sisters Charged With Helping Choke Own Brother to Death

Two years ago, Tysean Lipford was sentenced to 30 years in prison for choking 17-year-old Christian Matthews to death at his Maryland home. On Friday, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced arrests and first-degree murder charges against three additional suspects in Matthews’ killing—two of whom happen to be his own sisters. Lemae and Leaundra Matthews, 23-year-old twins, were arrested after detectives collected enough evidence to prosecute them for allegedly assisting Lipford in eliminating Matthews. Charging documents filed in the case state that Leaundra and Lipford had a baby together, and that she was pregnant with his second child. Leaundra told Lipford her brother had threatened to harm her and the baby, and that “he had to go,” the documents reveal, also alleging that a remorseless Leaundra admitted to her mom and aunt that she had been part of the plot. A third suspect, 25-year-old Daniel “Ghost” Howard, held Christian Matthews down as Lipford strangled him, according to the filing. “Make sure yall shit str8 n omerta,” Lipford allegedly texted to Leaundra after the murder. All three are now being held without bond.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSAT 12

Woman sentenced to 27 years in prison for murder of US Navy veteran

A woman found guilty of killing a veteran has been sentenced to 27 years in prison. Marina Fifield was sentenced in the murder of Randal Walden, who investigators say was in a relationship with her. The case stemmed from a shooting in Karnes County in Gillett, Texas. Investigators say Fifield shot Walden in the face after an argument on Jan. 1, 2019. Walden was taken to San Antonio for treatment but died days later. Walden was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Woman charged after daughter, 3, found dead in garbage bag

A Michigan woman has been charged with murder days after her 3-year-old daughter's body was found with stab wounds inside a garbage bag, authorities said.Justine Johnson, 22, was arraigned Monday in 81st District Court in Tawas City on one count each of felony murder and first-degree child abuse. She pleaded not guilty to both charges and is scheduled for a Sept. 28 probable cause conference.Police were called last Friday to a residence in Iosco County in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula after a garbage bag with a human foot protruding from it was found at the home. Police said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shreveport Magazine

Man shot police officer to death outside the police station ‘because the officer tased his associate the day before’

A 26-year-old police officer was shot to death on his first shift in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to tragic reports. Authorities say the officer had been killed at 1 a.m. on Saturday. According to the statement, the 26-year-old man was working his first shift when he was killed outside of the police station.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CrimeOnline

Gabby Petito Crime Scene: Hiking Shoes Found Near Victim, Body was NOT Buried [Report]

A day after a Wyoming coroner announced that 22-year-old vlogger Gabby Petito died by strangulation, a former prosecutor opened up about the crime scene and what it shows. Helicopters with KSL-TV flew above the area where searchers found Petito’s body on September 19 and reportedly spotted a pair of hiker’s boots beside her unburied body. A reporter with the outlet said Gabby’s body may have possibly been covered with a blanket.
CELEBRITIES
goldrushcam.com

Sureños Gang Member Sentenced to 120 Months in Federal Prison for Brandishing a Firearm While Committing a Carjacking and Illegal Possession of a Firearm

September 30, 2021 - Spokane – Joseph H. Harrington, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced that Orlando Raul Rodriguez, a/k/a “Toon,” age 31, of. Yakima, Washington, was sentenced on September 27, 2021, after having pleaded guilty on June 22, 2021, of brandishing a firearm while...
PUBLIC SAFETY

