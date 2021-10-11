Bates Motel in Glen Mills Earns Title of Top ‘Terrorfic’ Haunts in America

Image via submitted photo.

The Bates Motel and Haunted Attraction at the Arasapha Farm is ready to frighten you once again this Halloween, albeit with some pandemic safety measures in place, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times.

The nationally-recognized annual attraction was named this week as one of the top “Terrorific” Haunts in America for 2021 by, haunted house expert Amber Arnett-Bequesth, the Queen of Haunts.

The Haunted Hayride is now a walkable 25 minute haunted trail through the forest.

The trail features an insane asylum, a New England church, and a cave.

There’s also the Psycho Path, the Revenge of the Scarecrows trail and the Bates Motel .

Guests are treated to levitating spirits, floor boards that come to life, spooky actors in costume and makeup, pictures that follow them and custom-made animatronic props.

The Arasapha Farm is owned by the Bates family and its Halloween attraction has brought in thousands over three decades.

For less horror, more family fun, there’s the Harvest Hayride with a corn maze, pumpkin picking and games.

The Farm is also hosting a family-friendly Monster Mayhem 5K or the Monster Mile Oct. 30. Proceeds benefit the Healthy Kids Running series.

Read more at the Daily Times about this year’s Bates Motel Halloween attraction.