Officials identified 23-year-old Christopher Ellington who died in a pedestrian crash (Macon County, GA) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 23-year-old Christopher Ellington who lost his life after being hit by a vehicle Sunday in Macon County.

The investigation reports showed that the driver was heading westbound in a Chevy Malibu on GA-224, close to Shiloh Church Road at about 1 a.m. Sunday.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

Officials identified 23-year-old Christopher Ellington who died in a pedestrian crash

October 11, 2021