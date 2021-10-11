CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Macon County, GA

Officials identified 23-year-old Christopher Ellington who died in a pedestrian crash (Macon County, GA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06RbYg_0cNjpk0c00
Officials identified 23-year-old Christopher Ellington who died in a pedestrian crash (Macon County, GA)Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 23-year-old Christopher Ellington who lost his life after being hit by a vehicle Sunday in Macon County.

The investigation reports showed that the driver was heading westbound in a Chevy Malibu on GA-224, close to Shiloh Church Road at about 1 a.m. Sunday.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

Officials identified 23-year-old Christopher Ellington who died in a pedestrian crash

October 11, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

45-year-old David Curtis and 55-year-old Herbert Fernandez killed after a two-vehicle crash in Gramercy (Gramercy, LA)

45-year-old David Curtis and 55-year-old Herbert Fernandez killed after a two-vehicle crash in Gramercy (Gramercy, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 45-year-old David Curtis, of New Orleans, and 55-year-old Herbert Fernandez, of Springfield, as the two drivers who lost their lives after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Gramercy.
GRAMERCY, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
County
Macon County, GA
City
Shiloh, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

1 person injured after an auto-pedestrian crash near East Liberty and Sinclair Streets (Reno, NV)

On Thursday evening, a pedestrian sustained injuries after being struck by a car near East Liberty Street and Sinclair Street. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian accident took place at about 7 p.m. The preliminary investigation showed that the victim suffered non-critical injuries as a result of the crash. Officials believe that alcohol and speed were not involved in the collision.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ga Rrb#Chevy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy