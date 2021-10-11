CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders' Kenyan Drake: Two touches in Week 5

Drake rushed for 11 yards on two carries and was unable to haul in his only target in Sunday's 20-9 loss to the Bears. He also returned two kickoffs for 35 yards. Drake set a new season low of just 12 offensive snaps played, nearly mirroring the involvement of fellow backup running back Jalen Richard, who was recently activated from injured reserve after healing from a foot injury. Starter Josh Jacobs turned 19 touches into 67 total yards and a touchdown, lending few chances for Drake to gain much fantasy relevance.

