Worcester County, MD

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland Worcester by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland Worcester COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Around one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Worcester County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect around one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding, and may result in a few road closures. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/03 AM 3.5 1.0 1.6 1 NONE 12/02 PM 4.1 1.6 1.2 1 MINOR 13/02 AM 3.4 0.9 1.2 1 NONE 13/03 PM 3.6 1.1 0.8 1 NONE 14/03 AM 3.0 0.5 0.8 1 NONE 14/04 PM 3.5 1.0 0.7 1 NONE

alerts.weather.gov

