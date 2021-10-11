High Surf Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 13:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-15 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. If on or near Kentucky or Barkley Lakes, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for western Kentucky. Target Area: Caldwell; Lyon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Caldwell, central Trigg and southern Lyon Counties through 345 PM CDT At 308 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Eddyville to 7 miles northwest of Land Between The Lakes Area to 10 miles southeast of Benton. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Land Between The Lakes Area around 320 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Canton, Cadiz and Cobb. This includes Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 54 and 62. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

CALDWELL COUNTY, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO