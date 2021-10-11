High Surf Advisory issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 11:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/01 PM 5.5 2.6 2.0 4 MODERATE 12/01 AM 4.7 1.8 2.0 3-4 NONE 12/02 PM 5.0 2.1 1.7 3 MINOR 13/02 AM 4.0 1.1 1.4 2 NONE 13/03 PM 4.4 1.5 1.2 1 NONE 14/04 AM 3.7 0.8 1.1 1 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/02 PM 5.4 2.6 2.2 3 MINOR 12/02 AM 4.5 1.7 2.0 3 MINOR 12/03 PM 4.7 1.9 1.7 2 MINOR 13/03 AM 4.0 1.2 1.6 1 NONE 13/04 PM 4.3 1.5 1.4 1 NONE 14/04 AM 3.6 0.8 1.2 1 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/12 PM 6.4 2.7 2.0 1 MODERATE 12/12 AM 5.1 1.4 1.9 1 NONE 12/01 PM 5.8 2.1 1.6 1 MINOR 13/02 AM 4.5 0.8 1.4 1 NONE 13/02 PM 5.2 1.5 1.2 1 NONE 14/03 AM 4.1 0.4 1.0 1 NONE