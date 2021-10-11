CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Surf Advisory issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 11:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/01 PM 5.5 2.6 2.0 4 MODERATE 12/01 AM 4.7 1.8 2.0 3-4 NONE 12/02 PM 5.0 2.1 1.7 3 MINOR 13/02 AM 4.0 1.1 1.4 2 NONE 13/03 PM 4.4 1.5 1.2 1 NONE 14/04 AM 3.7 0.8 1.1 1 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/02 PM 5.4 2.6 2.2 3 MINOR 12/02 AM 4.5 1.7 2.0 3 MINOR 12/03 PM 4.7 1.9 1.7 2 MINOR 13/03 AM 4.0 1.2 1.6 1 NONE 13/04 PM 4.3 1.5 1.4 1 NONE 14/04 AM 3.6 0.8 1.2 1 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/12 PM 6.4 2.7 2.0 1 MODERATE 12/12 AM 5.1 1.4 1.9 1 NONE 12/01 PM 5.8 2.1 1.6 1 MINOR 13/02 AM 4.5 0.8 1.4 1 NONE 13/02 PM 5.2 1.5 1.2 1 NONE 14/03 AM 4.1 0.4 1.0 1 NONE

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 16:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-15 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Warren A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHWESTERN WARREN COUNTY THROUGH 430 PM EDT At 408 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Grand Valley, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and small hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to vegetation possible. Locations impacted include Tidioute. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
WARREN COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Erie, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-15 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Erie; Ottawa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR OTTAWA AND ERIE COUNTIES At 400 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kelleys Island, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Sandusky, Port Clinton, Kelleys Island, Put-In-Bay, Castalia, Catawba Island, Marblehead, Bay View, Bloomingville, Sandusky South and Fairview Lanes. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ERIE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Murray FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Christian, Trigg by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 13:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-15 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Christian; Trigg Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Christian and eastern Trigg Counties through 430 PM CDT At 338 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cobb to near Cadiz to 11 miles north of Paris Landing State Park. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Cadiz around 345 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Crofton and Hopkinsville. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 63 and 80. Pennyrile Parkway between Mile Markers 4 and 5, and between Mile Markers 9 and 23. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cayuga, Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 15:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-15 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cayuga; Onondaga A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL CAYUGA AND SOUTHWESTERN ONONDAGA COUNTIES At 357 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Levanna, or 9 miles southwest of Auburn, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Auburn, Owasco, Fleming, Skaneateles, Moravia, Union Springs, Niles, Sempronius, Aurora and Levanna. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Cayuga, Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 16:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-15 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cayuga; Onondaga A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL CAYUGA AND SOUTHWESTERN ONONDAGA COUNTIES At 417 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Scipio Center, or 9 miles south of Auburn, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Cascade around 425 PM EDT. Owasco around 435 PM EDT. Niles around 440 PM EDT. Sempronius and Kelloggsville around 445 PM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jim Hogg by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jim Hogg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Jim Hogg and northwestern Brooks Counties through 400 PM CDT At 318 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Randado, or 14 miles southwest of Hebbronville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Randado. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JIM HOGG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-17 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Modoc County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Modoc County including the Warner Mountains. In Oregon, Highway 31 near Summer Lake and mountain areas of Southern Lake and Extreme Eastern Klamath County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drought-stressed trees are more likely to be damaged, and tree fall is more likely in wildfire burn scar areas. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Harrison, Monona, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Harrison; Monona; Shelby FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 14:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-16 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Saturday. The strongest winds are expected to occur this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, particularly along Interstate 80 near Arlington.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caldwell, Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 13:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-15 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. If on or near Kentucky or Barkley Lakes, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for western Kentucky. Target Area: Caldwell; Lyon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Caldwell, central Trigg and southern Lyon Counties through 345 PM CDT At 308 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Eddyville to 7 miles northwest of Land Between The Lakes Area to 10 miles southeast of Benton. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Land Between The Lakes Area around 320 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Canton, Cadiz and Cobb. This includes Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 54 and 62. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Barranquitas, Corozal, Orocovis by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 17:57:00 Expires: 2021-10-15 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barranquitas; Corozal; Orocovis THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR BARRANQUITAS, COROZAL AND OROCOVIS The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 15:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for eastern Arkansas. Target Area: Jackson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Jackson County through 400 PM CDT At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Newport, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Newport... Diaz Grubbs... Amagon Balch... Stegall Erwin This includes US Highway 67 between mile markers 80 and 86. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caldwell, Lyon, Trigg by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 13:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-15 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. If on or near Kentucky or Barkley Lakes, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for western Kentucky. Target Area: Caldwell; Lyon; Trigg Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Caldwell, central Trigg and southern Lyon Counties through 345 PM CDT At 308 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Eddyville to 7 miles northwest of Land Between The Lakes Area to 10 miles southeast of Benton. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Land Between The Lakes Area around 320 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Canton, Cadiz and Cobb. This includes Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 54 and 62. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-15 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Allen A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Allen County through 530 PM EDT At 506 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lima, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bluffton. This includes Interstate 75 between mile markers 121 and 141. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calloway by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 13:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-15 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. If on or near Kentucky Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for western Kentucky. Target Area: Calloway Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Calloway County through 345 PM CDT At 255 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Murray to 6 miles east of Lynnville. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Murray around 305 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bexar by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 14:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bexar A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Bexar County through 415 PM CDT At 334 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sea World, or 8 miles west of San Antonio, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Antonio, Universal City, Live Oak, Selma, Stinson Municipal Airport, San Antonio Int Airport, Leon Valley, Helotes, Kirby, Alamo Heights, Windcrest, Terrell Hills, Shavano Park, Olmos Park, China Grove, Lackland AFB, Sea World, Converse, Castle Hills and Balcones Heights. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lonoke, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 15:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central Arkansas. Target Area: Lonoke; Pulaski A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Lonoke and southeastern Pulaski Counties through 445 PM CDT At 413 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Toltec Mounds State Park, or 13 miles southeast of Downtown Little Rock, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include England... Wrightsville Keo... Estes Toltec Mounds State Park... Scott Baucum... Bevis Corner Willow Beach... Toltec Terry Lock and Dam MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LONOKE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Trigg by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 13:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-15 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Trigg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL CHRISTIAN AND NORTHEASTERN TRIGG COUNTIES At 401 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hopkinsville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hopkinsville. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 64 and 74. Pennyrile Parkway between Mile Markers 5 and 20. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
TRIGG COUNTY, KY

