CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swarthmore, PA

Robinson G. Hollister Jr., Economist, Swarthmore Professor, Dies at 86

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PBA5R_0cNjpJN700
Robinson G. Hollister Jr.Image via Swarthmore College.

Noted economist and Swarthmore College professor Robinson G. Hollister Jr. died Sept. 14 at the age of 86, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Mr. Hollister was a Swarthmore professor for more than four decades. He started a public policy program at the college and taught labor and social economics and econometrics.

He was an expert in poverty, welfare reform, healthcare,  and the effectiveness of job training.

 Mr. Hollister was a groundbreaking researcher, using randomized trials to evaluate social policies.

Mr. Hollister was an advisor to agencies and governments worldwide, working in more than 40 countries in his career.

He is best known for his design of the New Jersey Negative Income Tax Experiment.  People were given cash assistance to reach a certain income level, while others were not.  The impact was then studied.

 “For Rob, economics was not about theory but about using insights from economics to inform public policy so that it could improve people’s lives,” said Ellen Magenheim, a professor of economics at Swarthmore. “This commitment was at the core of his teaching and all other aspects of his professional life.”

Read more at The Philadelphia Inquirer about the life and research of Robinson G. Hollister Jr.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn State professors will protest university's covid policies in a unique way this week

More than 50 Penn State professors — mostly from University Park — will protest several university-related covid policies this week by holding a “Teach-Out(side),” where classes will be moved to the safer outdoors and away from their usual locations. The protest, organized by the faculty-based group Coalition for a Just...
PENN, PA
fox5dc.com

Howard University Homecoming closed to alumni due to COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON - Howard University's Homecoming festivities will be closed to alumni this year due to COVID-19 concerns. The University says in-person events will be closed to alumni unless specified. This year's Homecoming is called "Remember the Times" and will feature student-centered events, officials say, with limited in-person capacity. The University...
WASHINGTON, DC
swarthmorean.com

Swarthmore High School Class of 1956 Reunion

Swarthmore High School’s class of 1956 held its 65th year reunion at the Inn at Swarthmore on September 18 and 19. In the 1950s, Swarthmore public schools were highly regarded, even to the extent that some would come from out of town and pay tuition. Swarthmore, post WWII, continued to...
SWARTHMORE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Obituaries
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Swarthmore, PA
DELCO.Today

Chestnut Hill College’s Harry Potter Academic Conference Celebrates 10 Years of Scholarship

Patrick McCauley, Associate Professor of Religious Studies and Philosophy, and Karen Wendling, Associate Professor of Chemistry and Chair of the Center for Natural & Behavioral Sciences. Chestnut Hill College’s Annual Harry Potter Academic Conference will mark its tenth anniversary this year, taking place on Friday, October 15th and Saturday, October...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swarthmore College#Labor Economics#Welfare Economics#The Philadelphia Inquirer
AFP

Harvard's endowment soars to $53.2 bn

Harvard University's endowment shot up 27 percent in a year, according to its annual financial report published Thursday, making it more than ever the world's richest university. Only 5 to 5.5 percent of the endowment at Harvard is used to fund the actual running of the university.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
DELCO.Today

Swarthmore Professors Talk Pros and Cons of Remote Teaching

An empty classroom at Swarthmore College, representing the remote learning of the past year. There was a steep learning curve switching to remote learning, but each week it got easier, says Swarthmore College History Department Chairman Bob Weinberg. “I hope to never do it again because that’s not what you’re...
SWARTHMORE, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy