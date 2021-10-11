New York City lender Goldman slashes US economic growth forecast for 2021 & 2022
Late on Sunday, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., the New York City-headquartered American multinational investment banking company had trimmed the United States' economic growth target to a 5.6 per cent for 2021 and a 4.0 per cent for 2022 citing an unprecedented decline in monetary support at end-2022 alongside a likely delay in recovery in consumer spending, the lifeblood of US economy accountable for roughly a two-third of entire economic activities in the country.www.financial-world.org
