CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New York City lender Goldman slashes US economic growth forecast for 2021 & 2022

By SOURAV D
Financial World
Financial World
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Late on Sunday, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., the New York City-headquartered American multinational investment banking company had trimmed the United States' economic growth target to a 5.6 per cent for 2021 and a 4.0 per cent for 2022 citing an unprecedented decline in monetary support at end-2022 alongside a likely delay in recovery in consumer spending, the lifeblood of US economy accountable for roughly a two-third of entire economic activities in the country.

www.financial-world.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Financial World

Delaware's JPMorgan edges closer to leave pandemic scar behind, earnings show

JPMorgan Chase & Co., the New York City-headquartered American multinational investment banking and financial services company, had handily beaten an analysts’ estimate for its third-quarter profits, as the largest US lender had logged record revenues at some of its investment banking businesses that enabled it to release fresh liquidities which it had to set aside for potential loan losses during pandemic.
DELAWARE STATE
101.9 KELO-FM

Argentina’s Guzman pushes economic ‘roadmap’ to investors in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman met with private investors in New York on Friday, and according to sources inside the meeting focused his attention on laying out a “roadmap” for the embattled country’s economic outlook. The meeting, which also touched on Argentine politics, was attended by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
MarketWatch

Goldman Sachs beats Wall Street target as investment banking revenue jumps

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $5.28 billion, or $14.93 a share, compared to $3.23 billion, or $8.98 a share, in the year-ago period. Net revenue increased to $13.6 billion from $10.8 billion. Net interest income climbed to $1.56 billion from $1.08 billion. Goldman Sachs was expected to earn $10.14 a share on revenue of $11.72 billion, according to a survey by FactSet. Goldman's investment banking unit nearly doubled its revenue to $3.55 billion from $1.93 billion. CEO David Solomon said the firm "saw strong operating performance" and that its "opportunity set continues to be attractive across all of our businesses." Goldman Sachs shares are up 48.3% so far this year, compared to an increase of 18.2% by the S&P 500 and a rise of 38% by the KBW Bank Index .
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Gross Domestic Product#American
Financial World

Wall St. ekes out gains as growth stocks surge

On Wednesday, a slew of Wall St. stock indices had winded up the session in a mixed complexion with Wall Street bellwether S&P 500 alongside tech-heavy Nasdaq having been heaved by mega-cap tech stocks like of Amazon.com Inc alongside Microsoft Corp., however, JPMorgan Chase & Co had been a drag in banking stocks sub-index even as the largest US lender by revenues had handily beaten earnings expectations.
STOCKS
Financial World

Texas’ American Airlines forecasts smaller Q3 losses as US sets to lift EU travel ban

American Airlines, Inc., the world’s largest airline by fleet size, revenues alongside the number of passengers carried, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, had projected a smaller-than-anticipated loss over Q3, 2021 on an adjusted basis, while the aviation industry giant also had raised bookings outlook for the rest of 2021 ahead of an all-important holiday season that includes Black Friday, Christmas and New Year.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Financial World

New York investment manager BlackRock profit beats estimate but asset growth pauses

On Wednesday, BlackRock, Inc., the New York City-headquartered world’s largest asset management company having had more than a $9 trillion worth of assets under management, had handsomely topped a Wall Street estimate for its third-quarter profits, mostly buoyed up by an increase in performance fees alongside a soaring demand of its actively managed funds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Financial World

Gold leapfrogs 2 per cent as US Dollar, Treasury bond Yields retreat

On Wednesday, both US gold futures’ and spot gold prices had jumped more than 2.0 per cent to a one-month peak, as a sharp pullback from a one-year peak in American currency had rekindled the precious yellow metal’s safe-haven appeal, while a divided US Federal Reserve over tapering of fiscal support as reported in the Minutes from September 21-22 US Fed policy meet, had supercharged the bullion’s prices further.
BUSINESS
Financial World

Financial World

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Financial World is a portal dedicated to everything about economy and finance. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the financial world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Financial World the number one.

 https://www.financial-world.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy