CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Czech election: here’s what could happen next

By Syndicated Content
froggyweb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech Republic finds itself after Saturday’s election in the unusual position of having a combined opposition majority and a billionaire prime minister who has yet to give up attempts at forming a new cabinet. And President Milos Zeman is in intensive care due to complications caused...

froggyweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Czech PM Babis heading for opposition after losing election

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said he wouldn't accept an offer to try to create a new government after his centrist ANO political movement narrowly lost in the parliamentary election last week and was ready to end up in opposition.Babis announced his decision in an interview for the Frekvence 1 radio station on Friday.“We’ll hand it over to the new coalition and we’ll be in opposition,” the populist billionaire said.Babis’ decision opens the way for two coalitions of five parties that have won a majority in the vote to rule.A liberal-conservative, three-party coalition named Together captured 27.8% of the...
POLITICS
froggyweb.com

EU needs to resolve differences in talks rather than courts, Merkel says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union should resolve its differences by talking to each other rather than through court decisions, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, responding to a question on the dispute with Poland over the rule of law. “We are all member states of the European Union,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Petr Fiala
CNN

Behind the trial of one of the world's most notorious war criminals

(CNN) — Sixty years ago, the world saw the face of evil. Sixty years ago, in an internationally broadcast trial, millions of people around the world watched as a man -- a monster, really, despite his human form and slight frame -- sat in a courtroom in the newly-formed nation of Israel.
WORLD
froggyweb.com

Russia accuses U.S. of attempting to violate territorial waters -Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) -A Russian military vessel thwarted an alleged attempt by destroyer USS Chafee to violate Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan on Friday, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the defence ministry. The incident took place during Russian-Chinese naval exercises in the Sea of Japan. The ministry...
MILITARY
AFP

Cyprus to revoke 45 'golden passports'

Nicosia said Friday it would revoke the citizenship of 45 foreign investors and relatives who obtained a Cypriot passport through its disgraced citizenship-by-investment scheme, which collapsed last year under corruption allegations. The cabinet based its decision on an independent inquiry into the programme that recommended looking into rescinding citizenships and other actions in 102 cases, government spokesperson Marios Pelekanos said. "The cabinet decided to launch the revocation process for 39 investors and six members of their families," he said in a statement. Cabinet would be examining a further six cases and monitoring another 47, he added.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayors#Prague#The Czech Republic#Houses Of Parliament#Czech#Reuters#Leader Opposition
AFP

Blinken to highlight democracy on Ecuador, Colombia trip

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Colombia and Ecuador next week as he seeks to showcase democracy in Latin America, the State Department said Friday. It will be Blinken's third visit to Latin America since the Biden administration took office in January after stops in Mexico and Costa Rica. sct/ec
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Austrian ex-Chancellor Kurz sworn in as member of parliament

Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was sworn in Thursday as a member of parliament after resigning last week amid corruption allegations, local news agency APA reported.Kurz, 35, is also keeping his role as party leader and became the head of its parliamentary group, keeping him at the heart of Austrian politics while he fights to clear his name.“I will do everything I can to refute the wrong accusations against me,” Kurz reiterated on Facebook Thursday morning.He had announced Saturday that he would step aside to defuse a political crisis triggered by prosecutors’ announcement that he is one of the targets of an investigation into suspected bribery and breach of trust. Kurz’s junior coalition partners, the Greens had demanded his replacement.Kurz and his close associates are accused of trying to secure his rise to the leadership of his party and the country with the help of manipulated polls and friendly media reports financed with public money. Kurz became the leader of his Austrian People’s Party and then chancellor in 2017.
EUROPE
AFP

EU says rift over with US on French submarines

A bitter transatlantic rift is over, the European Union's top diplomat declared Friday, a month after France was infuriated with the United States over losing a massive submarine contract in Australia. France last month recalled its ambassadors, accusing the United States of deceit and Australia of backstabbing, after Canberra scrapped a multi-billion-dollar contract for French conventional submarines.
MILITARY
The Guardian

‘Ecological civilisation’: an empty slogan or will China act on the environment?

This week, China took charge of hosting a major UN environmental conference for the first time, at the opening of Cop15 in Kunming. The world’s biggest greenhouse gas emitter and largest consumer of natural resources might seem a strange choice to host talks to stop the destruction of ecosystems and mass extinctions of wildlife, but the conference marks a tipping point in China’s development and an international debut for “ecological civilisation”, a little-known phrase outside its borders with big implications for the planet.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
UPI News

Great power competition with Russia, China is a fallacy

Interestingly, the Obama, Trump and Biden administrations have pursued remarkably similar foreign policies based on a great power competition with Russia and principally China, as what is now, according to the Pentagon, "the pacing threat." President Barack Obama made the decision in 2011 to "pivot" to Asia, subsequently softened to...
FOREIGN POLICY
CNBC

President Putin on Taiwan: ‘China does not need to use force’

Chinese President Xi Jinping last week vowed to realize his aim of bringing the democratically run island nation of 24 million people under Beijing's control by peaceful means. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen responded in a speech Sunday, announcing that her government would invest in bolstering its military in order to...
POLITICS
AFP

'End of shame': How Serbia rewards its war criminals

In the heart of Belgrade, a convicted war criminal known as "Captain Dragan" pushes for the pardon of the man who assassinated a Serbian prime minister.  "It is difficult to understand why a convicted war criminal has public space to promote the release of a convict for the assassination of Serbia's first democratically elected prime minister," a US embassy spokesperson told Voice of America.
EUROPE
AFP

EU diplomatic chief 'ready' to meet Iran on nuclear deal

The European Union's diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said Friday he was "ready" to meet Iranian leaders in Brussels as part of efforts to revive the faltering 2015 nuclear deal, but warned Tehran it was time to fully return to the negotiating table. Wrapping up a trip to Washington, Borrell also brushed aside the notion of a "Plan B," or a possible military option as suggested this week by the United States and Israel, should Tehran fail to rejoin the accord aimed at keeping it from developing nuclear weapons. "I know that the Iranians want to have some kind of previous talks with me as coordinator and with some members of the board of the JCPOA," Borrell told reporters, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the deal is formally known. "I'm ready, I'm ready to do that," said Borrell. "But time is pressing."
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

Perfidious Albion: why French faith in Boris Johnson has nosedived

Boris Johnson’s foreign policy is 80% driven by short-term domestic political interests that make it impossible to come to stable arrangements with him, senior French sources have concluded. Paris is increasingly convinced the British prime minister is not interested in solving the bilateral problems weighing down the relationship, and instead...
POLITICS
AFP

Taliban warn US, EU of refugees if Afghan sanctions continue

Afghanistan's new Taliban government has warned US and European envoys that continued attempts to pressure them through sanctions will undermine security and could trigger a wave of economic refugees. Acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told Western diplomats at talks in Doha that "weakening the Afghan government is not in the interest of anyone because its negative effects will directly affect the world in (the) security sector and economic migration from the country", according to a statement published late Tuesday. The Taliban overthrew Afghanistan's former US-backed government in August after a two-decade-long conflict, and have declared an Islamic emirate governed under the movement's hardline interpretation of religious law. But efforts to stabilise the country, still facing attacks from the Taliban's rival, the extremist group the Islamic State-Khorasan, have been undermined by international sanctions: banks are running out of cash and civil servants are going unpaid.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy